What’s Up
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
TODAY
Evansville at UNI, McLeod Center, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
TUESDAY
Western Illinois at UNI, CVSC, 5 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
TUESDAY
Dubuque Senior at Cedar Falls, 7 p.m.
Dubuque Hempstead at West, 7 p.m.
Western Dubuque at East, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Sumner-Fredericksburg, 7:30 p.m.
Waterloo Christian at Iowa Mennonite, 6:15 p.m.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Valley Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
TUESDAY
Columbus at Union (B&G), 4 p.m.
PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING
TUESDAY
Iowa City High at Waterloo, Central Intermediate, 6 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
12:30 p.m. — MLB playoffs: ALDS, Houston at Cleveland (TBS)
3:30 p.m. — MLB playoffs: NLDS, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (FS1)
6 p.m. — NBA preseason: Indiana at Cleveland (FSM)
6 p.m. — NBA preseason: Chicago at Charlotte (NBCSCH)
6:40 p.m. — MLB playoffs: Boston at N.Y. Yankees (TBS)
7:15 p.m. — NFL: Washington at New Orleans (ESPN)
7:30 p.m. — Women’s soccer: CONCACAF Championship, Cuba vs. Canada (FS1)
TUESDAY
3:30 p.m. — MLB playoffs: ALDS, Houston at Cleveland, if necessary (TBS)
6 p.m. — College men’s soccer: Akron at Michigan St. BTN)
6:30 p.m. — NHL: San Jose at Philadelphia (NBCSN)
7 p.m. — College football: Appalachian St. at Arkansas St. (ESPN2)
7 p.m. — MLB playoffs: ALDS, Boston at N.Y. Yankees (TBS)
