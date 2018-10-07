Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

What’s Up

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TODAY

Evansville at UNI, McLeod Center, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

TUESDAY

Western Illinois at UNI, CVSC, 5 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

TUESDAY

Dubuque Senior at Cedar Falls, 7 p.m.

Dubuque Hempstead at West, 7 p.m.

Western Dubuque at East, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Sumner-Fredericksburg, 7:30 p.m.

Waterloo Christian at Iowa Mennonite, 6:15 p.m.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Valley Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

TUESDAY

Columbus at Union (B&G), 4 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING

TUESDAY

Iowa City High at Waterloo, Central Intermediate, 6 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

12:30 p.m. — MLB playoffs: ALDS, Houston at Cleveland (TBS)

3:30 p.m. — MLB playoffs: NLDS, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (FS1)

6 p.m. — NBA preseason: Indiana at Cleveland (FSM)

6 p.m. — NBA preseason: Chicago at Charlotte (NBCSCH)

6:40 p.m. — MLB playoffs: Boston at N.Y. Yankees (TBS)

7:15 p.m. — NFL: Washington at New Orleans (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. — Women’s soccer: CONCACAF Championship, Cuba vs. Canada (FS1)

TUESDAY

3:30 p.m. — MLB playoffs: ALDS, Houston at Cleveland, if necessary (TBS)

6 p.m. — College men’s soccer: Akron at Michigan St. BTN)

6:30 p.m. — NHL: San Jose at Philadelphia (NBCSN)

7 p.m. — College football: Appalachian St. at Arkansas St. (ESPN2)

7 p.m. — MLB playoffs: ALDS, Boston at N.Y. Yankees (TBS)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments