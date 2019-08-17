What’s Up
PREP BOYS’ GOLF
MONDAY
Cedar Falls at Linn-Mar Invitational, Hunters Ridge Golf Course, 11 a.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
8 a.m. — Baseball: Little League World Series, Willemstad (Curacao) vs. South Chungcheong (South Korea) (ESPN)
8:30 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (FS1)
10 a.m. — Baseball: Little League World Series, South Riding (Va.) vs. Coon Rapids (Minn.) (ESPN)
10:25 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Chelsea vs. Leicester (NBCSN)
11 a.m. — Baseball: Junior League World Series final (ESPN2)
11 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, Union Berlin vs. RB Leipzig (FS1)
11 a.m. — Golf: PGA BMW Championship (GOLF)
Noon — Baseball: Little League World Series, Chofu City (Japan) vs. Guadalupe (Mexico) (ESPN)
Noon — Baseball: American Legion World Series, Mid-South vs. Great Lakes (ESPNU)
Noon — MLB: St. Louis at Cincinnati (FSM)
Noon — MLB: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta (TBS)
1 p.m. — Baseball: Little League World Series, Wailuku (Hawaii) vs. Elizabeth (N.J.) (KCRG)
1 p.m. — Golf: PGA BMW Championship (KWWL)
1 p.m — Tennis: ATP Western and Southern Open final (ESPN2)
1 p.m. — Drag racing: NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals (FS1)
1 p.m. — Golf: Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (GOLF)
1:30 p.m. — Auto racing: IndyCar ABC Supply 500 (NBCSN)
2:30 p.m. — Golf: U.S. Open Amateur final (KFXA)
3 p.m. — NFL preseason: New Orleans at L.A. Chargers (KGAN)
3 p.m — Tennis: ATP Western and Southern Open final (ESPN2)
3 p.m. — Baseball: American Legion World Series, Northeast vs. Central Plains (ESPNU)
3 p.m. — MLB: Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels (WGN)
3:30 p.m. — Golf: Champions Tour Dick’s Sporting Goods Open (GOLF)
5 p.m. — Lacrosse: Premier League, Whipsnakes vs. Redwoods (NBCSN)
6 p.m. — MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. — Soccer: Women’s International Champions Cup final (ESPN2)
6:30 p.m. — Baseball: American Legion World Series, Mid-Atlantic vs. Northwest (ESPNU)
7 p.m. — NFL preseason: Seattle at Minnesota (KFXA)
9 p.m. — Soccer: MLS, Atlanta United at Portland (FS1)
MONDAY
1:55 p.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Wolverhampton vs. Manchester United (NBCSN)
2 p.m — Baseball: Little League World Series, TBD (ESPN)
3 p.m. — Baseball: American Legion World Series, TBD (ESPNU)
5 p.m. — Baseball: Little League World Series (ESPN)
6 p.m. — Baseball: American Legion World Series, TBD (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m. — MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis (FSM)
7 p.m. — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota (WGN)
7 p.m. — NFL preseason: San Francisco at Denver (ESPN)
7 p.m. — Baseball: Little League World Series, TBD (ESPN2)
