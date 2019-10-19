What’s up
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
MONDAY
UNI at Loyola, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF
MONDAY
UNI at Xavier Musketeer Classic, Cincinnati
Live on TV
TODAY
8:30 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, FC Koln vs. SC Paderborn 07 (FS1)
10:25 a.m. — Soccer: Manchester United vs. Liverpool (NBCSN)
11 a.m. — Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix (KWWL)
11 a.m. — College women’s volleyball: Boston College at Miami (Fla.) (FSM)
Noon — NFL: Oakland at Green Bay (KGAN)
Noon — NFL: Minnesota at Detroit (KFXA)
Noon — College women’s volleyball: North Carolina St. at Pittsburgh (ESPNU)
12:30 p.m. — Soccer: NWSL, Reign at North Carolina Courage (ESPN2)
12:30 p.m. — Golf: Champions Tour Old Dominion Charity Classic (GOLF)
1 p.m. — College men’s soccer: Rutgers at Northwestern (BTN)
1 p.m. — College women’s volleyball: Penn St. at Michigan St. (ESPN)
1:30 p.m. — Auto racing: NASCAR Monster Energy Series, Hollywood Casino 400 (KWWL)
1:30 p.m. — College women’s volleyball: Duke at Georgia Tech (FSM)
2 p.m. — College women’s soccer: Oklahoma at West Virginia (ESPNU)
2 p.m. — Soccer: MLS, New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia (FS1)
2:30 p.m. — Soccer: NWSL, Portland at Chicago (ESPN2)
3 p.m. — College women’s volleyball: Indiana at Iowa (BTN)
3:25 p.m. — NFL: New Orleans at Chicago (KFXA)
4 p.m. — College women’s soccer: Georgia at Mississippi St. (ESPNU)
4 p.m. — College women’s volleyball: Wake Forest at Clemson (FSM)
6 p.m. — NHL: Washington at Chicago (NBCSCH)
6:30 p.m. — MLB playoffs: AL Championship Series Game 7, if necessary, N.Y. Yankees at Houston (FS1)
7:15 p.m. — NFL: Philadelphia at Dallas (KWWL)
7:30 p.m. — Soccer: MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Minnesota United (ESPN)
11 p.m. — Golf: Japan Skins (GOLF)
MONDAY
7 p.m. — NFL: New England at N.Y. Jets (ESPN)
7 p.m. — NHL: Colorado at St. Louis (FSM)
