COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

MONDAY

UNI at Loyola, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF

MONDAY

UNI at Xavier Musketeer Classic, Cincinnati

Live on TV

TODAY

8:30 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, FC Koln vs. SC Paderborn 07 (FS1)

10:25 a.m. — Soccer: Manchester United vs. Liverpool (NBCSN)

11 a.m. — Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix (KWWL)

11 a.m. — College women’s volleyball: Boston College at Miami (Fla.) (FSM)

Noon — NFL: Oakland at Green Bay (KGAN)

Noon — NFL: Minnesota at Detroit (KFXA)

Noon — College women’s volleyball: North Carolina St. at Pittsburgh (ESPNU)

12:30 p.m. — Soccer: NWSL, Reign at North Carolina Courage (ESPN2)

12:30 p.m. — Golf: Champions Tour Old Dominion Charity Classic (GOLF)

1 p.m. — College men’s soccer: Rutgers at Northwestern (BTN)

1 p.m. — College women’s volleyball: Penn St. at Michigan St. (ESPN)

1:30 p.m. — Auto racing: NASCAR Monster Energy Series, Hollywood Casino 400 (KWWL)

1:30 p.m. — College women’s volleyball: Duke at Georgia Tech (FSM)

2 p.m. — College women’s soccer: Oklahoma at West Virginia (ESPNU)

2 p.m. — Soccer: MLS, New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia (FS1)

2:30 p.m. — Soccer: NWSL, Portland at Chicago (ESPN2)

3 p.m. — College women’s volleyball: Indiana at Iowa (BTN)

3:25 p.m. — NFL: New Orleans at Chicago (KFXA)

4 p.m. — College women’s soccer: Georgia at Mississippi St. (ESPNU)

4 p.m. — College women’s volleyball: Wake Forest at Clemson (FSM)

6 p.m. — NHL: Washington at Chicago (NBCSCH)

6:30 p.m. — MLB playoffs: AL Championship Series Game 7, if necessary, N.Y. Yankees at Houston (FS1)

7:15 p.m. — NFL: Philadelphia at Dallas (KWWL)

7:30 p.m. — Soccer: MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Minnesota United (ESPN)

11 p.m. — Golf: Japan Skins (GOLF)

MONDAY

7 p.m. — NFL: New England at N.Y. Jets (ESPN)

7 p.m. — NHL: Colorado at St. Louis (FSM)

