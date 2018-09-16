What’s Up
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF
TODAY
UNI at Valparaiso Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP BOYS’ GOLF
TODAY
Cedar Falls at Linn-Mar quadrangular, Hunters Ridge, 3:15 p.m.
West at Cedar Rapids Prairie quadrangular, Airport National, 3:15 p.m.
Iowa City High, Western Dubuque, Cedar Rapids Xavier at East quadrangular, Gates Park, 3:15 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
TODAY
Hawkeye CC at Indian Hills, 7 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
TUESDAY
Iowa City High at Cedar Falls, 7 p.m.
Iowa City West at Wat. West, 7 p.m.
C.R. Xavier at East, 7 p.m.
Waterloo Christian at Dunkerton, 7:15 p.m.
Colo-Nesco at Valley Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
TUESDAY
Columbus at Vinton-Shellsburg Invite (B-G), 5 p.m.
Valley Lutheran at Nashua-Plainfield (B-G), 4:15 p.m.
PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING
TUESDAY
Linn-Mar at Cedar Falls, 6 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
1:55 p.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Southampton FC vs. Brighton & Hove Albion FC (NBCSN)
6:30 p.m. — MLB: St. Louis at Atlanta (FSM)
7:15 p.m. — NFL: Seattle at Chicago (ESPN)
8:40 p.m. — MLB: Chicago Cubs at Arizona (KCRG 9.2)
TUESDAY
Noon — Soccer: Champions League, FC Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven (TNT)
2 p.m. — Soccer: Champions League, Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain (TNT)
6 p.m. — Baseball: Minor League Triple-A Championship
6 p.m. — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (NSCH)
6:30 p.m. — MLB: St. Louis at Atlanta (ESPN, FSM)
8:30 p.m. — MLB: Chicago Cubs at Arizone (KCRG 9.2 or 9.3)
