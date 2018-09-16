Subscribe for 33¢ / day
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF

TODAY

UNI at Valparaiso Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS’ GOLF

TODAY

Cedar Falls at Linn-Mar quadrangular, Hunters Ridge, 3:15 p.m.

West at Cedar Rapids Prairie quadrangular, Airport National, 3:15 p.m.

Iowa City High, Western Dubuque, Cedar Rapids Xavier at East quadrangular, Gates Park, 3:15 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

TODAY

Hawkeye CC at Indian Hills, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

TUESDAY

Iowa City High at Cedar Falls, 7 p.m.

Iowa City West at Wat. West, 7 p.m.

C.R. Xavier at East, 7 p.m.

Waterloo Christian at Dunkerton, 7:15 p.m.

Colo-Nesco at Valley Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

TUESDAY

Columbus at Vinton-Shellsburg Invite (B-G), 5 p.m.

Valley Lutheran at Nashua-Plainfield (B-G), 4:15 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING

TUESDAY

Linn-Mar at Cedar Falls, 6 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

1:55 p.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Southampton FC vs. Brighton & Hove Albion FC (NBCSN)

6:30 p.m. — MLB: St. Louis at Atlanta (FSM)

7:15 p.m. — NFL: Seattle at Chicago (ESPN)

8:40 p.m. — MLB: Chicago Cubs at Arizona (KCRG 9.2)

TUESDAY

Noon — Soccer: Champions League, FC Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven (TNT)

2 p.m. — Soccer: Champions League, Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain (TNT)

6 p.m. — Baseball: Minor League Triple-A Championship

6 p.m. — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (NSCH)

6:30 p.m. — MLB: St. Louis at Atlanta (ESPN, FSM)

8:30 p.m. — MLB: Chicago Cubs at Arizone (KCRG 9.2 or 9.3)

