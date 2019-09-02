What's up
PREP GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
TODAY
Linn-Mar at West, 7 p.m.
East at Cedar Falls, 7 p.m.
Cedar Valley Christian at Waterloo Christian, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS' SWIMMING
TODAY
Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Falls, Holmes Intermediate, 6 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Waterloo, Central Intermediate, 6 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
TODAY
Columbus at Oelwein Invitational (B&G), Hickory Grove G.C., 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER
TODAY
St. Ambrose at UNI, CVSC, 6 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
11 a.m. -- Tennis: U.S. Open, quarterfinals (ESPN)
6 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (KCRG 9.3)
6 p.m. -- Tennis: U.S. Open, quarterfinals (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. -- MLB: San Francisco at St. Louis (FSM)
7 p.m. -- Women's soccer: United States at Portugal (ESPN2)
7 p.m. -- MLB: Seattle at Chicago Cubs (NSCH)
7:30 p.m. -- Golf: World Long Drive Championships (GOLF)
9 p.m. -- WNBA: Seattle at Phoenix (ESPN2)
WEDNESDAY
11 a.m. -- Tennis: U.S. Open, quarterfinals (ESPN)
6 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (NSCH)
6 p.m. -- Tennis: U.S. Open, quarterfinals (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. -- MLB: San Francisco at St. Louis (FSM)
7 p.m. -- College volleyball: Minnesota at Texas (FS1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.