PREP GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

TODAY

Linn-Mar at West, 7 p.m.

East at Cedar Falls, 7 p.m.

Cedar Valley Christian at Waterloo Christian, 7 p.m.

PREP GIRLS' SWIMMING

TODAY

Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Falls, Holmes Intermediate, 6 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Waterloo, Central Intermediate, 6 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

TODAY

Columbus at Oelwein Invitational (B&G), Hickory Grove G.C., 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

TODAY

St. Ambrose at UNI, CVSC, 6 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

11 a.m. -- Tennis: U.S. Open, quarterfinals (ESPN)

6 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (KCRG 9.3)

6 p.m. -- Tennis: U.S. Open, quarterfinals (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. -- MLB: San Francisco at St. Louis (FSM)

7 p.m. -- Women's soccer: United States at Portugal (ESPN2)

7 p.m. -- MLB: Seattle at Chicago Cubs (NSCH)

7:30 p.m. -- Golf: World Long Drive Championships (GOLF)

9 p.m. -- WNBA: Seattle at Phoenix (ESPN2)

WEDNESDAY

11 a.m. -- Tennis: U.S. Open, quarterfinals (ESPN)

6 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (NSCH)

6 p.m. -- Tennis: U.S. Open, quarterfinals (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. -- MLB: San Francisco at St. Louis (FSM)

7 p.m. -- College volleyball: Minnesota at Texas (FS1)

