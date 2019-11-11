What’s up
PREP VOLLEYBALL
TODAY
Class 5A state tournament, Cedar Falls vs. Waukee, noon
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
WEDNESDAY
Cal St.-Bakersfield at UNI, McLeod Center, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
WEDNESDAY
UNI at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
5 p.m. -- College men's baskeball: Pittsburgh at Robert Morris (ESPNU)
5:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Creighton at Michigan (FS1)
6 p.m. -- College football: College Football Playoff show (ESPN)
6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: North Alabama at Indiana (BTN)
6:30 p.m. -- College football: Western Michigan at Ohio (ESPN2)
6:30 p.m. -- NHL: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers (NBCSN)
7 p.m. -- College football: Eastern Michigan at Akron (ESPNU)
7 p.m. -- NHL: Arizona at St. Louis (FSM)
7 p.m. -- NBA: N.Y. Knicks at Chicago (NBCSCH)
7:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Minnesota at Butler (FS1)
8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Oregon vs. Memphis (ESPN)
10:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Oklahoma vs. Oregon St. (ESPN2)
WEDNESDAY
5 p.m. -- College men's basketball: LSU at Virginia Commonwealth (ESPN2)
6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: McNeese St. at Wisconsin (BTN)
6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Villanova at Ohio St. (FS1)
6:30 p.m. -- NBA: L.A. Clippers at Houston (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. -- NHL: Washington at Philadelphia (NBCSN)
7 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Eastern Washington at St. Louis (FSM)
8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Providence at Northwestern (BTN)
8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Purdue at Marquette (FS1)
9 p.m. -- NBA: Golden State at L.A. Lakers (ESPN)
9 p.m. -- NHL: Chicago at Vegas (NBCSN)
