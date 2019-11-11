Clip art sports

PREP VOLLEYBALL

TODAY

Class 5A state tournament, Cedar Falls vs. Waukee, noon

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

WEDNESDAY

Cal St.-Bakersfield at UNI, McLeod Center, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

WEDNESDAY

UNI at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

5 p.m. -- College men's baskeball: Pittsburgh at Robert Morris (ESPNU)

5:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Creighton at Michigan (FS1)

6 p.m. -- College football: College Football Playoff show (ESPN)

6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: North Alabama at Indiana (BTN)

6:30 p.m. -- College football: Western Michigan at Ohio (ESPN2)

6:30 p.m. -- NHL: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers (NBCSN)

7 p.m. -- College football: Eastern Michigan at Akron (ESPNU)

7 p.m. -- NHL: Arizona at St. Louis (FSM)

7 p.m. -- NBA: N.Y. Knicks at Chicago (NBCSCH)

7:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Minnesota at Butler (FS1)

8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Oregon vs. Memphis (ESPN)

10:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Oklahoma vs. Oregon St. (ESPN2)

WEDNESDAY

5 p.m. -- College men's basketball: LSU at Virginia Commonwealth (ESPN2)

6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: McNeese St. at Wisconsin (BTN)

6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Villanova at Ohio St. (FS1)

6:30 p.m. -- NBA: L.A. Clippers at Houston (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. -- NHL: Washington at Philadelphia (NBCSN)

7 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Eastern Washington at St. Louis (FSM)

8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Providence at Northwestern (BTN)

8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Purdue at Marquette (FS1)

9 p.m. -- NBA: Golden State at L.A. Lakers (ESPN)

9 p.m. -- NHL: Chicago at Vegas (NBCSN)

