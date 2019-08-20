Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

What's up

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

THURSDAY

Chicago State at UNI, CVSC, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS' GOLF

THURSDAY

Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington Invite, Elmcrest C.C., 8:30 a.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

Noon — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota (NSCH)

2 p.m. — Baseball: Little League World Series, Asia-Pacific vs. Japan (ESPN)

2 p.m. — Soccer: UEFA Champions League, play-in round (TNT)

6 p.m. — Gymnastics: Aurora Games (ESPNU)

6 p.m. — Boxing: PBC, Kownacki vs. Arreola (FS1)

6:30 p.m. — MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis (FSM)

7 p.m. — MLB: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs (NSCH)

9 p.m. — MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland (ESPN)

THURSDAY

Noon — Golf: PGA Tour Championship (GOLF)

1:20 p.m. — San Franciso at Chicago Cubs (KCRG 9.2)

2 p.m. — Baseball: Little League World Series, TBD (ESPN)

5 p.m. — Golf: PGA Korn Ferry, Albertsons Bosie Open (GOLF)

6:10 p.m. — Basketball: Aurora Games (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m. — MLB: Colorado at St. Louis (FSM)

7 p.m. — NFL preseason: Green Bay at Oakland (KWWL)

7 p.m. — NFL preseason: Jacksonville at Miami (KFXA)

7 p.m. — MLB: Texas at Chicago White Sox (NSCH)

8:30 p.m. — Soccer: MLS, Minnesota at Kansas City (ESPN)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments