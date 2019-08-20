What's up
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER
THURSDAY
Chicago State at UNI, CVSC, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS' GOLF
THURSDAY
Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington Invite, Elmcrest C.C., 8:30 a.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
Noon — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota (NSCH)
2 p.m. — Baseball: Little League World Series, Asia-Pacific vs. Japan (ESPN)
2 p.m. — Soccer: UEFA Champions League, play-in round (TNT)
6 p.m. — Gymnastics: Aurora Games (ESPNU)
6 p.m. — Boxing: PBC, Kownacki vs. Arreola (FS1)
6:30 p.m. — MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis (FSM)
7 p.m. — MLB: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs (NSCH)
9 p.m. — MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland (ESPN)
THURSDAY
Noon — Golf: PGA Tour Championship (GOLF)
1:20 p.m. — San Franciso at Chicago Cubs (KCRG 9.2)
2 p.m. — Baseball: Little League World Series, TBD (ESPN)
5 p.m. — Golf: PGA Korn Ferry, Albertsons Bosie Open (GOLF)
6:10 p.m. — Basketball: Aurora Games (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m. — MLB: Colorado at St. Louis (FSM)
7 p.m. — NFL preseason: Green Bay at Oakland (KWWL)
7 p.m. — NFL preseason: Jacksonville at Miami (KFXA)
7 p.m. — MLB: Texas at Chicago White Sox (NSCH)
8:30 p.m. — Soccer: MLS, Minnesota at Kansas City (ESPN)
