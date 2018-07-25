Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

THURSDAY

Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

FRIDAY

Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

MIDWEST BASKETBALL LEAGUE

FRIDAY

Cedar Valley vs. Springfield, MBL playoffs, Collegeville, Minn., 8 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

7 a.m. -- Cycling: Tour de France, Stage 18 (NBCSN)

1 p.m. -- MLB: Arizona at Chicago Cubs (NBCSCH)

2 p.m. -- Golf: RBC Canadian Open (GOLF)

3 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels (KCRG 9.2)

6 p.m. -- Minor league baseball: Frederick Keys at Winston-Salem (NBCSCH)

6 p.m. -- Basketball: TBT Tournament Super 16, Team DRC vs. Ram Nation (ESPN2)

6 p.m. -- Women's soccer: USA vs. Japan (FS1)

7 p.m. -- Soccer: MLS, New York City at Orlando City (ESPN)

8 p.m. -- Basketball: TBT Tournament Super 16, Louisiana United vs. Overseas Elite (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. -- Soccer: MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Los Angeles FC (ESPN2)

FRIDAY

6:30 a.m. -- Cycling: Tour de France, Stage 19 (NBCSN)

2 p.m. -- Golf: RBC Canadian Open (GOLF)

3 p.m. -- Auto racing: ARCA ModSpace 150 (FS1)

3:30 p.m. -- Prep basketball: Las Vegas Classic (ESPNU)

5 p.m. -- Prep basketball: Las Vegas Classic (ESPNU)

6 p.m. -- Basketball: TBT Tournament Super 16, Fort Wayne vs. Team Fredette (ESPN2)

6 p.m. -- Esports: Overwatch League Grand Finals championship (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. -- Youth softball: Girls' Fastpitch 18-under national championship (ESPNU)

7 p.m. -- Basketball: BIG3 Week 6-Toronto (FS1)

7 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (FSM, NBCSCH)

8 p.m. -- Basketball: TBT Tournament Super 16, PrimeTime Players vs. Scarlet and Gray (ESPN)

8 p.m. -- WNBA: WNBA All-Star Special (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. -- Soccer: MLS, L.A. Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC (ESPN)

9:30 p.m. -- Youth softball: Girls' Fastpitch High School All-American Game (ESPNU)

