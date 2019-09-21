Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

What’s up

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

TODAY

UNI at Western Illinois, 1 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

MONDAY

Waterloo Christian at Clarksville, 6:15 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ GOLF

MONDAY

West at Dubuque Hempstead quadrangular, Bunker Hills G.C., 3:15 p.m.

Cedar Falls at Iowa City Liberty quadrangular, Brown Deer G.C., 3:15 p.m.

East at Western Dubuque quadrangular, Thunder Hills Golf and C.C., 3:15 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

MONDAY

UNI at MVC Fall Preview, Burlington, 8 a.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF

MONDAY

UNI at Southern Illinois Derek Dolenc Invitational, 8 a.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

8:30 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf (FS1)

10:25 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Chelsea vs. Liverpool (NBCSN)

11 a.m. — College women’s soccer: Wisconsin at Rutgers (BTN)

11 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund (FS1)

Noon — NFL: Baltimore at Kansas City (KGAN)

Noon — NFL: Denver at Green Bay (KFXA)

1 p.m. — MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (FSM, NBCSCH, TBS)

2 p.m. — Auto racing: IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix (KWWL)

2 p.m. — College women’s volleyball: Notre Dame at Michigan (ESPNU)

2 p.m. — Golf: PGA Sanderson Farms Championship (GOLF)

2:55 p.m. — Soccer: MLS, Minnesota at Portland (ESPN)

3:25 p.m. — NFL: New Orleans at Seattle (KGAN)

4 p.m. — WNBA playoffs: Washington at Las Vegas (ESPN2)

4 p.m. — College women’s soccer: Tennessee at Vanderbilt (ESPN)

5:30 p.m. — MLB: Philadelphia at Cleveland (ESPN)

6 p.m. — WNBA playoffs: Connecticut at Los Angeles (ESPN2)

7:15 p.m. — NFL: L.A. Rams at Cleveland (KWWL)

MONDAY

7 p.m. — NFL: Chicago at Washington (ESPN)

8:30 p.m. — MLB: St. Louis at Arizona (FSM)

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments