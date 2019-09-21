What’s up
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
TODAY
UNI at Western Illinois, 1 p.m.
PREP GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
MONDAY
Waterloo Christian at Clarksville, 6:15 p.m.
PREP BOYS’ GOLF
MONDAY
West at Dubuque Hempstead quadrangular, Bunker Hills G.C., 3:15 p.m.
Cedar Falls at Iowa City Liberty quadrangular, Brown Deer G.C., 3:15 p.m.
East at Western Dubuque quadrangular, Thunder Hills Golf and C.C., 3:15 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
MONDAY
UNI at MVC Fall Preview, Burlington, 8 a.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF
MONDAY
UNI at Southern Illinois Derek Dolenc Invitational, 8 a.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
8:30 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf (FS1)
10:25 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Chelsea vs. Liverpool (NBCSN)
11 a.m. — College women’s soccer: Wisconsin at Rutgers (BTN)
11 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund (FS1)
Noon — NFL: Baltimore at Kansas City (KGAN)
Noon — NFL: Denver at Green Bay (KFXA)
1 p.m. — MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (FSM, NBCSCH, TBS)
2 p.m. — Auto racing: IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix (KWWL)
2 p.m. — College women’s volleyball: Notre Dame at Michigan (ESPNU)
2 p.m. — Golf: PGA Sanderson Farms Championship (GOLF)
2:55 p.m. — Soccer: MLS, Minnesota at Portland (ESPN)
3:25 p.m. — NFL: New Orleans at Seattle (KGAN)
4 p.m. — WNBA playoffs: Washington at Las Vegas (ESPN2)
4 p.m. — College women’s soccer: Tennessee at Vanderbilt (ESPN)
5:30 p.m. — MLB: Philadelphia at Cleveland (ESPN)
6 p.m. — WNBA playoffs: Connecticut at Los Angeles (ESPN2)
7:15 p.m. — NFL: L.A. Rams at Cleveland (KWWL)
MONDAY
7 p.m. — NFL: Chicago at Washington (ESPN)
8:30 p.m. — MLB: St. Louis at Arizona (FSM)
