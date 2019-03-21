Try 3 months for $3
COLLEGE WRESTLING

TODAY

UNI at NCAA Championships, Pittsburgh, Pa.

SATURDAY

UNI at NCAA Championships, Pittsburgh, Pa.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

TODAY

UNI at Minnesota, WNIT first round, Minneapolis, 6:30 p.m.

USHL HOCKEY

TODAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SATURDAY

UNI at Missouri State (DH), noon

Live on TV

TODAY

10 a.m. -- College wrestling: NCAA Championships (ESPNU)

Noon -- MLB preseason: St. Louis at N.Y. Mets (FSM)

1 p.m. -- Golf: PGA Valspar Championship (GOLF)

3 p.m. -- College women's hockey: Frozen Four, Minnesota vs. Cornell (BTN)

3 p.m. -- College softball: Arkansas at Tennessee (ESPNU)

3 p.m. -- MLB preseason: Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels (NBCSCH)

5 p.m. -- Golf: LPGA Founders Cup (GOLF)

6 p.m. -- College women's hockey: Frozen Four, Wisconsin vs. Clarkson (BTN)

7 p.m. -- College wrestling: NCAA Championships (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. -- Prep hockey: Illinois state championship, New Trier Green vs. Loyola (NBCSCH)

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. -- College women's water polo: Indiana at Michigan (BTN)

10 a.m. -- College wrestling: NCAA Championships (ESPNU)

11 a.m. -- College women's gymnastics: Big Ten Championship (BTN)

11 a.m. -- College men's basketball: NIT, Arkansas at Indiana (ESPN)

Noon -- MLB preseason: St. Louis at Washington (FSM)

Noon -- Golf: Valspar Champoinship (GOLF)

1 p.m. -- Auto racing: NASCAR Truck Series at Martinsville (KFXA)

1 p.m. -- College men's basketball: NIT, Lipscomb at UNC Greensboro (ESPN)

1 p.m. -- College women's gymnastics: Big 12 Championships (ESPNU)

1 p.m. -- AAF Football: Orlando at Atlanta (TNT)

2 p.m. -- eSports: Overwatch League playoffs (KCRG)

2 p.m. -- Golf: Valspar Championship (KWWL)

2 p.m. -- NHL: Chicago at Colorado (NSCH)

3 p.m. -- College softball: Washington at Oregon (ESPN)

3 p.m. -- College women's lacrosse: North Carolina at Maryland (ESPNU)

4 p.m. -- College women's gymnastics: Big Ten Championships (BTN)

4:30 p.m. -- Horse racing: Louisiana Derby (NBCSP)

5 p.m. -- Golf: LPgA Bank of Hope Founders Cup (GOLF)

6 p.m. -- College wrestling: NCAA Championship (ESPN)

7 p.m. -- College hockey: Penn State at Notre Dame (BTN)

7 p.m. -- College women's gymnastics: SEC Championship (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m. -- College baseball: Texas at TCU (ESPNU)

9 p.m. -- Motocross: Monster Energy Supercross, Seattle (NBCSP)

NCAA tournaments

Men

TODAY

11:15 a.m. -- Iowa vs. Cincinnati (CBS)

11:40 a.m. -- Oklahoma vs. Mississippi (truTV)

12:30 p.m. -- Northern Kentucky vs. Texas Tech (TNT)

1 p.m. -- UC Irvine vs. Kansas St. (TBS)

1:45 p.m. -- Colgate vs. Tennessee (CBS)

2:15 p.m. -- Gardner-Webb vs. Virginia (truTV)

3 p.m. -- St. John's/Arizona St. winner vs. Buffalo (TNT)

3:30 p.m. -- Oregon vs. Wisconsin (TBS)

5:50 p.m. -- Washington vs. Utah St. (TNT)

6:10 p.m. -- N.C. Central/North Dakota St. winner vs. Duke (CBS)

6:20 p.m. -- Georgia St. vs. Houston (TBS)

6:27 p.m. -- Liberty vs. Mississippi St. (truTV)

8:20 p.m. -- Iona vs. North Carolina (TNT)

8:40 p.m. -- Central Florida vs. Virginia Commonwealth (CBS)

8:50 p.m. -- Ohio St. vs. Iowa St. (TBS)

9 p.m. -- St. Louis vs. Virginia Tech (truTV)

SATURDAY

12 p.m. -- Teams TBA (KGAN)

2:30 p.m. -- Teams TBA (KGAN)

5 p.m. -- Teams TBA (KGAN)

6 p.m. -- Teams TBA (TNT)

7 p.m. -- Teams TBA (TBS)

7:30 p.m. -- Teams TBA (KGAN)

8:30 p.m. -- Teams TBA (TNT)

9:30 p.m. -- Teams TBA (TBS)

Women

TODAY

11 a.m. -- Robert Morris vs. Louisville (ESPN2)

1 p.m. -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)

6 p.m. -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)

8 p.m. -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)

SATURDAY

10 a.m. -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)

Noon -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)

4:30 p.m. -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)

