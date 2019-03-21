What’s up
COLLEGE WRESTLING
TODAY
UNI at NCAA Championships, Pittsburgh, Pa.
SATURDAY
UNI at NCAA Championships, Pittsburgh, Pa.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
TODAY
UNI at Minnesota, WNIT first round, Minneapolis, 6:30 p.m.
USHL HOCKEY
TODAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
SATURDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SATURDAY
UNI at Missouri State (DH), noon
Live on TV
TODAY
10 a.m. -- College wrestling: NCAA Championships (ESPNU)
Noon -- MLB preseason: St. Louis at N.Y. Mets (FSM)
1 p.m. -- Golf: PGA Valspar Championship (GOLF)
3 p.m. -- College women's hockey: Frozen Four, Minnesota vs. Cornell (BTN)
3 p.m. -- College softball: Arkansas at Tennessee (ESPNU)
3 p.m. -- MLB preseason: Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels (NBCSCH)
5 p.m. -- Golf: LPGA Founders Cup (GOLF)
6 p.m. -- College women's hockey: Frozen Four, Wisconsin vs. Clarkson (BTN)
7 p.m. -- College wrestling: NCAA Championships (ESPN)
7:30 p.m. -- Prep hockey: Illinois state championship, New Trier Green vs. Loyola (NBCSCH)
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. -- College women's water polo: Indiana at Michigan (BTN)
10 a.m. -- College wrestling: NCAA Championships (ESPNU)
11 a.m. -- College women's gymnastics: Big Ten Championship (BTN)
11 a.m. -- College men's basketball: NIT, Arkansas at Indiana (ESPN)
Noon -- MLB preseason: St. Louis at Washington (FSM)
Noon -- Golf: Valspar Champoinship (GOLF)
1 p.m. -- Auto racing: NASCAR Truck Series at Martinsville (KFXA)
1 p.m. -- College men's basketball: NIT, Lipscomb at UNC Greensboro (ESPN)
1 p.m. -- College women's gymnastics: Big 12 Championships (ESPNU)
1 p.m. -- AAF Football: Orlando at Atlanta (TNT)
2 p.m. -- eSports: Overwatch League playoffs (KCRG)
2 p.m. -- Golf: Valspar Championship (KWWL)
2 p.m. -- NHL: Chicago at Colorado (NSCH)
3 p.m. -- College softball: Washington at Oregon (ESPN)
3 p.m. -- College women's lacrosse: North Carolina at Maryland (ESPNU)
4 p.m. -- College women's gymnastics: Big Ten Championships (BTN)
4:30 p.m. -- Horse racing: Louisiana Derby (NBCSP)
5 p.m. -- Golf: LPgA Bank of Hope Founders Cup (GOLF)
6 p.m. -- College wrestling: NCAA Championship (ESPN)
7 p.m. -- College hockey: Penn State at Notre Dame (BTN)
7 p.m. -- College women's gymnastics: SEC Championship (ESPN2)
7:30 p.m. -- College baseball: Texas at TCU (ESPNU)
9 p.m. -- Motocross: Monster Energy Supercross, Seattle (NBCSP)
NCAA tournaments
Men
TODAY
11:15 a.m. -- Iowa vs. Cincinnati (CBS)
11:40 a.m. -- Oklahoma vs. Mississippi (truTV)
12:30 p.m. -- Northern Kentucky vs. Texas Tech (TNT)
1 p.m. -- UC Irvine vs. Kansas St. (TBS)
1:45 p.m. -- Colgate vs. Tennessee (CBS)
2:15 p.m. -- Gardner-Webb vs. Virginia (truTV)
3 p.m. -- St. John's/Arizona St. winner vs. Buffalo (TNT)
3:30 p.m. -- Oregon vs. Wisconsin (TBS)
5:50 p.m. -- Washington vs. Utah St. (TNT)
6:10 p.m. -- N.C. Central/North Dakota St. winner vs. Duke (CBS)
6:20 p.m. -- Georgia St. vs. Houston (TBS)
6:27 p.m. -- Liberty vs. Mississippi St. (truTV)
8:20 p.m. -- Iona vs. North Carolina (TNT)
8:40 p.m. -- Central Florida vs. Virginia Commonwealth (CBS)
8:50 p.m. -- Ohio St. vs. Iowa St. (TBS)
9 p.m. -- St. Louis vs. Virginia Tech (truTV)
SATURDAY
12 p.m. -- Teams TBA (KGAN)
2:30 p.m. -- Teams TBA (KGAN)
5 p.m. -- Teams TBA (KGAN)
6 p.m. -- Teams TBA (TNT)
7 p.m. -- Teams TBA (TBS)
7:30 p.m. -- Teams TBA (KGAN)
8:30 p.m. -- Teams TBA (TNT)
9:30 p.m. -- Teams TBA (TBS)
Women
TODAY
11 a.m. -- Robert Morris vs. Louisville (ESPN2)
1 p.m. -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)
6 p.m. -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)
8 p.m. -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)
SATURDAY
10 a.m. -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)
Noon -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m. -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)
4:30 p.m. -- Whip-around coverage (ESPN2)
