What’s up
COLLEGE WRESTLING
TODAY
UNI at Iowa State Harold Nichols Open, 9 a.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
8:30 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen (FS1)
10:25 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Liverpool vs. Manchester City (NBCSN)
11 a.m. — Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix Cup of China (KWWL)
11 a.m. — College women’s soccer: Big Ten championship, Penn St. vs. Michigan (BTN)
11 a.m. — College women’s soccer: ACC championship, Virginia vs. North Carolina (ESPNU)
Noon — NFL: Detroit at Chicago (KGAN)
Noon — NFL: Atlanta at New Orleans (KFXA)
Noon — College men’s basketball: Florida St. at Florida (ESPN)
Noon — CFL playoffs: Edmonton at Montreal (ESPN2)
12:30 p.m. — College women’s soccer: Big 12 championship, Kansas vs. TCU (FS1)
1 p.m. — College women’s field hockey: Big Ten championship, Penn St. vs. Iowa (BTN)
1 p.m. — College women’s soccer: American Conference championship, South Florida vs. Memphis (ESPNU)
1 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Youngstown St. at Louisville (FSM)
1:30 p.m. — Auto racing: NASCAR Monster Energy Series Bluegreen Vacations 500 (KWWL)
2 p.m. — Soccer: MSL Cup, Toronto at Seattle (KCRG)
2 p.m. — College women’s basketball: South Carolina at Maryland (ESPN)
2 p.m. — Golf: Champions Tour Charles Schwab Cup (GOLF)
3 p.m. — College men’s soccer: Big Ten tournament, Michigan St. at Michigan (BTN)
3 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Mass.-Lowell at Ohio St. (ESPNU)
3 p.m — College women’s soccer: Big East championship, Xavier vs. Georgetown (FS1)
3 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Detroit Mercy at North Carolina St. (FSM)
3:25 p.m. — NFL: Carolina at Green Bay (KFXA)
3:30 p.m. — CFL playoffs: Winnipeg at Calgary (ESPN2)
4:50 p.m. — Soccer: FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal (FS1)
6 p.m. — College men’s basketball: Binghamton at Michigan St. (BTN)
6 p.m. — NHL: Toronto at Chicago (NBCSCH)
7 p.m. — Women’s soccer: U.S. vs. Costa Rica (ESPN2)
7:15 p.m. — NFL: Minnesota at Dallas (KWWL)
MONDAY
6 p.m. — College women’s basketball: Tennessee at Notre Dame (ESPN2)
6 p.m. — NHL: Arizona at Washington (NBCSN)
7 p.m. — NFL: Seattle at San Francisco (ESPN)
7 p.m. — College men’s basketball: DePaul at Iowa (FS1)
7:30 p.m. — NBA: Memphis at San Antonio (FSM)
