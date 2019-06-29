Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

What's up

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

TODAY

Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 7:35 p.m.

MONDAY

Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 1:35 p.m.

MIDWEST LEAGUE BASKETBALL

TODAY

Cedar Valley CourtKings at Minnesota Lakers, St. Paul, 1 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

MONDAY 

Columbus at Jesup (DH), 5:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

MONDAY

West at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (DH), 5 p.m.

Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington (DH), 5 p.m.

Dunkerton at Columbus (JV-V), 3:30 p.m.

East at Cedar Rapids Prairie (DH), 5 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

8 a.m. -- Auto racing: Wyworld Austrian Grand Prix (ESPN2)

9 a.m. -- MLB: New York Yankees at Boston (ESPN)

Noon -- Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic (GOLF)

Noon -- MLB: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (NSCH)

1 p.m. -- Golf: U.S. Senior Open, final round (KFXA)

1:10 p.m. -- MLB: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (KCRG 9.2)

1:30 p.m. -- Soccer: UEFA U-21 Euro Championship (KFXA)

2 p.m. -- Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic (KGAN)

2 p.m. -- Golf: LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship (GOLF)

2 p.m. -- Auto racing: NASCAR Monster Energy Camping World 400 (NBCSP)

3 p.m. -- Track and field: Prefontaine Classic (KGAN)

3 p.m. -- MLB: St. Louis at San Diego (FSM)

4 p.m. -- NWSL Soccer: Chicago at Orlando (NSCH)

4:30 p.m. -- Soccer: Gold Cup, Jamaica vs. Panama (FS1)

5 p.m. -- Golf: GPA Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship (GOLF)

6 p.m. -- MLB: Atlanta at New York Mets (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. Soccer: Gold Cup, Curacao vs. USA (FS1)

MONDAY

11 a.m. -- Beach volleyball: FIVB World Championship (NBCSP)

6 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (ESPN, NSCH)

8 p.m. -- NBA Summer League: Memphis at Utah (ESPN2)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments