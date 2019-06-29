What's up
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL
TODAY
Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 7:35 p.m.
MONDAY
Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 1:35 p.m.
MIDWEST LEAGUE BASKETBALL
TODAY
Cedar Valley CourtKings at Minnesota Lakers, St. Paul, 1 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
MONDAY
Columbus at Jesup (DH), 5:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
MONDAY
West at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (DH), 5 p.m.
Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington (DH), 5 p.m.
Dunkerton at Columbus (JV-V), 3:30 p.m.
East at Cedar Rapids Prairie (DH), 5 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
8 a.m. -- Auto racing: Wyworld Austrian Grand Prix (ESPN2)
9 a.m. -- MLB: New York Yankees at Boston (ESPN)
Noon -- Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic (GOLF)
Noon -- MLB: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (NSCH)
1 p.m. -- Golf: U.S. Senior Open, final round (KFXA)
1:10 p.m. -- MLB: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (KCRG 9.2)
1:30 p.m. -- Soccer: UEFA U-21 Euro Championship (KFXA)
2 p.m. -- Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic (KGAN)
2 p.m. -- Golf: LPGA Walmart NW Arkansas Championship (GOLF)
2 p.m. -- Auto racing: NASCAR Monster Energy Camping World 400 (NBCSP)
3 p.m. -- Track and field: Prefontaine Classic (KGAN)
3 p.m. -- MLB: St. Louis at San Diego (FSM)
4 p.m. -- NWSL Soccer: Chicago at Orlando (NSCH)
4:30 p.m. -- Soccer: Gold Cup, Jamaica vs. Panama (FS1)
5 p.m. -- Golf: GPA Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship (GOLF)
6 p.m. -- MLB: Atlanta at New York Mets (ESPN)
7:30 p.m. Soccer: Gold Cup, Curacao vs. USA (FS1)
MONDAY
11 a.m. -- Beach volleyball: FIVB World Championship (NBCSP)
6 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (ESPN, NSCH)
8 p.m. -- NBA Summer League: Memphis at Utah (ESPN2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.