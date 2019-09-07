Clip art sports

Live on TV

TODAY

8:05 a.m. -- Auto racing: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix (ESPN2)

Noon -- NFL: Kansas City at Jacksonville (KGAN)

Noon -- NFL: Atlanta at Minnesota (KFXA)

Noon -- Tennis: U.S. Open women's doubles final (ESPN)

Noon -- MLB: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets (TBS)

12:30 p.m. -- MLB: St. Louis at Pittsburgh (FSM)

1 p.m. -- Auto racing: NASCAR Monster Energy Series Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard (KWWL)

1 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (NBCSCH)

1:10 p.m. -- MLB: L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox (WGN)

3 p.m. -- Tennis: U.S. Open men's singles final (ESPN)

3 p.m. -- WNBA: Minnesota at Los Angeles (ESPN2)

3:25 p.m. -- NFL: N.Y. Giants at Dallas (KFXA)

5 p.m. -- Soccer: NWSL, Houston at Chicago (NBCSCH)

7 p.m. -- MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Boston (ESPN)

7:15 p.m. -- NFL: Pittsburgh at New England (KWWL)

MONDAY

11 a.m. -- Track and field: USA vs. Europe (NBCSN)

6 p.m. -- NFL: Houston at New Orleans (ESPN)

9:10 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago Cubs at San Diego (WGN)

9:15 p.m. -- NFL: Denver at Oakland (ESPN)

