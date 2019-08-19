Live on TV
TODAY
10 a.m. — Baseball: LLWS, Italy vs. Oregon (ESPN)
2 p.m. — Baseball: LLWS, Curacao vs. Venezuela (ESPN)
2 p.m. — Soccer: UEFA Champions League, play-in round, 1st leg (TNT)
6:30 p.m. — Baseball: LLWS, New Jersey vs. Rhode Island (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. — MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis (FSM)
7 p.m. — MLB: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs (NSCH)
7 p.m. — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota (NSCH+)
7:30 p.m. — Soccer: Leagues Cup, Club America vs. Tigres UANL (ESPN2)
9 p.m. — MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland (ESPN)
9:30 p.m. — Leagues Cup, Cruz Azul FC vs. L.A. Galazy (ESPN2)
WEDNESDAY
Noon — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota (NSCH)
2 p.m. — Baseball: Little League World Series, TBD (ESPN)
2 p.m. — Soccer: UEFA Champions League, play-in round (TNT)
6 p.m. — Gymnastics: Aurora Games (ESPNU)
6 p.m. — Boxing: PBC, Kownacki vs. Arreola (FS1)
6:30 p.m. — MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis (FSM)
7 p.m. — MLB: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs (NSCH)
9 p.m. — MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland (ESPN)
