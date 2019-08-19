Clip art sports

10 a.m. — Baseball: LLWS, Italy vs. Oregon (ESPN)

2 p.m. — Baseball: LLWS, Curacao vs. Venezuela (ESPN)

2 p.m. — Soccer: UEFA Champions League, play-in round, 1st leg (TNT)

6:30 p.m. — Baseball: LLWS, New Jersey vs. Rhode Island (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. — MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis (FSM)

7 p.m. — MLB: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs (NSCH)

7 p.m. — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota (NSCH+)

7:30 p.m. — Soccer: Leagues Cup, Club America vs. Tigres UANL (ESPN2)

9 p.m. — MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland (ESPN)

9:30 p.m. — Leagues Cup, Cruz Azul FC vs. L.A. Galazy (ESPN2)

WEDNESDAY

Noon — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota (NSCH)

2 p.m. — Baseball: Little League World Series, TBD (ESPN)

2 p.m. — Soccer: UEFA Champions League, play-in round (TNT)

6 p.m. — Gymnastics: Aurora Games (ESPNU)

6 p.m. — Boxing: PBC, Kownacki vs. Arreola (FS1)

6:30 p.m. — MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis (FSM)

7 p.m. — MLB: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs (NSCH)

9 p.m. — MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland (ESPN)

