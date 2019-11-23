What’s up
COLLEGE WRESTLING
TODAY
Nebraska at UNI, West Gym, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
TODAY
NW Missouri St. at UNI, McLeod Center, 3 p.m.
PREP HOCKEY
TODAY
Warriors at Boji, 10 a.m.
PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL
MONDAY
Metro Jamboree at Cedar Falls (Waterloo Christian vs. Denver, 6 p.m., East vs. Don Bosco, 6:45 p.m., West vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg, 7:30 p.m., Columbus vs. Cedar Falls, 8:15 p.m.)
Live on TV
TODAY
9:30 a.m. -- College men's basketball: Myrtle Beach Invitational fifth-place game (ESPNU)
10:25 a.m. -- Soccer: Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Manchester United (NBCSN)
11 a.m. -- Soccer: Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Mainz 05 (FS1)
11:30 a.m. -- Football: FCS playoff selection show (ESPNU)
Noon -- NFL: Carolina at New Orleans (KGAN)
Noon -- NFL: Seattle at Philadelphia (KFXA)
Noon -- Golf: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship (KWWL)
Noon -- Golf: PGA RSM Classic (GOLF)
Noon -- College men's basketball: Hall of Fame Tipoff championship (ESPN)
Noon -- College men's basketball: Charleston Classic third-place game (ESPN2)
1 p.m. -- College men's basketball: North Florida at Creighton (FS1)
1 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Long Island at Texas Tech (FSM)
1:30 p.m. -- College women's volleyball: Nebraska at Wisconsin (BTN)
2 p.m. -- College women's basketball: UConn at Ohio St. (ESPN)
2:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Hall of Fame Tipoff third-place game (ESPN2)
3 p.m. -- Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix NHK Trophy (KWWL)
3:25 p.m. -- NFL: Dallas at New England (KFXA)
4 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Cal Poly at Iowa (BTN)
4 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Myrtle Beach Invitational championship (ESPN)
5 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Charleston Classic seventh-place game (ESPNU)
5:30 p.m. -- Football: CFL Grey Cup, Hamilton vs. Winnipeg (ESPN2)
6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: North Dakota at Minnesota (BTN)
7 p.m. -- College women's volleyball: MEAC championship (ESPNU)
7:15 p.m. -- NFL: Green Bay at San Francisco (KWWL)
7:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Charleston Classic championship (ESPN)
9:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: TCU vs. Clemson (ESPN2)
MONDAY
1 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Seattle vs. Bucknell (ESPNU)
1:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Georgia vs. Dayton (ESPN2)
1:55 p.m. -- Soccer: Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United (NBCSN)
4 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Virginia Tech vs. Michigan St. (ESPN2)
5 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Pittsburgh vs. Kansas St. (FS1)
5:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Kent St. at Ohio St. (BTN)
6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Wisconsin vs. Richmond (ESPN2)
6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Butler vs. Missouri (ESPNU)
7 p.m. -- NFL: Baltimore at L.A. Rams (ESPN)
7 p.m. -- NHL: St. Louis at Nashville (FSM)
7 p.m. -- NBA: Portland at Chicago (NBCSCH)
7:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Louisiana Tech at Indiana (BTN)
7:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Northwestern vs. Bradley (FS1)
8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Kansas vs. Chaminade (ESPNU)
8:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Oklahoma vs. Stanford (ESPN2)
10:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: BYU vs. UCLA (ESPN2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.