COLLEGE WRESTLING

TODAY

Nebraska at UNI, West Gym, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

TODAY

NW Missouri St. at UNI, McLeod Center, 3 p.m.

PREP HOCKEY

TODAY

Warriors at Boji, 10 a.m.

PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

MONDAY

Metro Jamboree at Cedar Falls (Waterloo Christian vs. Denver, 6 p.m., East vs. Don Bosco, 6:45 p.m., West vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg, 7:30 p.m., Columbus vs. Cedar Falls, 8:15 p.m.)

Live on TV

TODAY

9:30 a.m. -- College men's basketball: Myrtle Beach Invitational fifth-place game (ESPNU)

10:25 a.m. -- Soccer: Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Manchester United (NBCSN)

11 a.m. -- Soccer: Bundesliga, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Mainz 05 (FS1)

11:30 a.m. -- Football: FCS playoff selection show (ESPNU)

Noon -- NFL: Carolina at New Orleans (KGAN)

Noon -- NFL: Seattle at Philadelphia (KFXA)

Noon -- Golf: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship (KWWL)

Noon -- Golf: PGA RSM Classic (GOLF)

Noon -- College men's basketball: Hall of Fame Tipoff championship (ESPN)

Noon -- College men's basketball: Charleston Classic third-place game  (ESPN2)

1 p.m. -- College men's basketball: North Florida at Creighton (FS1)

1 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Long Island at Texas Tech (FSM)

1:30 p.m. -- College women's volleyball: Nebraska at Wisconsin (BTN)

2 p.m. -- College women's basketball: UConn at Ohio St. (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Hall of Fame Tipoff third-place game (ESPN2)

3 p.m. -- Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix NHK Trophy (KWWL)

3:25 p.m. -- NFL: Dallas at New England (KFXA)

4 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Cal Poly at Iowa (BTN)

4 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Myrtle Beach Invitational championship (ESPN)

5 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Charleston Classic seventh-place game (ESPNU)

5:30 p.m. -- Football: CFL Grey Cup, Hamilton vs. Winnipeg (ESPN2)

6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: North Dakota at Minnesota (BTN)

7 p.m. -- College women's volleyball: MEAC championship (ESPNU)

7:15 p.m. -- NFL: Green Bay at San Francisco (KWWL)

7:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Charleston Classic championship (ESPN)

9:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: TCU vs. Clemson (ESPN2)

MONDAY

1 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Seattle vs. Bucknell (ESPNU)

1:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Georgia vs. Dayton (ESPN2)

1:55 p.m. -- Soccer: Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United (NBCSN)

4 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Virginia Tech vs. Michigan St. (ESPN2)

5 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Pittsburgh vs. Kansas St. (FS1)

5:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Kent St. at Ohio St. (BTN)

6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Wisconsin vs. Richmond (ESPN2)

6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Butler vs. Missouri (ESPNU)

7 p.m. -- NFL: Baltimore at L.A. Rams (ESPN)

7 p.m. -- NHL: St. Louis at Nashville (FSM)

7 p.m. -- NBA: Portland at Chicago (NBCSCH)

7:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Louisiana Tech at Indiana (BTN)

7:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Northwestern vs. Bradley (FS1)

8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Kansas vs. Chaminade (ESPNU)

8:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Oklahoma vs. Stanford (ESPN2)

10:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: BYU vs. UCLA (ESPN2)

