What’s Up

PREP HOCKEY

TODAY

Ames at Waterloo, Young Arena, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

TODAY

UNI at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.

USHL HOCKEY

THURSDAY

Omaha at Waterloo, Young Arena, 7:05 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

1 p.m. -- Golf: Web.com Bahamas Great Abaco Classic (GOLF)

5:30 p.m -- College men's basketball: Providence at Xavier (FS1)

6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Purdue at Ohio St. (BTN)

6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Tennessee at Vanderbilt (ESPN2)

6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Illinois St. at Bradley (FSM, NBCSCH)

6:30 p.m. -- NHL: Washington at Toronto (NBCSN)

7 p.m. -- NBA: San Antonio at Philadelphia (ESPN)

7 p.m. -- NBA: Atlanta at Chicago (WGN)

7:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: DePaul at Marquette (FS1)

8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Wisconsin at Illinois (BTN)

8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. (ESPNU)

9 p.m. -- Tennis: Australian Open women's semifinals (ESPN2)

9 p.m. -- NHL: St. Louis at Anaheim (FSM)

9 p.m. -- NHL: Nashville at Vegas (NBCSN)

9:30 p.m. -- NBA: Denver at Utah (ESPN)

10 p.m. -- Golf: European PGA Dubai Desert Classic (GOLF)

THURSDAY

2:30 a.m. -- Tennis: Australian Open men's semifinal (ESPN2)

5:30 a.m. -- Golf: European PGA Dubai Desert Classic (GOLF)

2 p.m. -- Golf: PGA Farmers Insurance Open (GOLF)

2 p.m. -- Auto racing: IMSA Weathertech Championship (NBCSN)

4 p.m. -- Figure skating: U.S. Championships (NBCSN)

5 p.m. -- College women's basketball: Michigan at Indiana (BTN)

6 p.m. -- College women's basketball: Notre Dame at Tennessee (ESPN)

6 p.m. -- College women's basketball: Louisville at Florida St. (FSM)

6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Tulsa at Cincinnati (ESPN2)

6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Gardner-Webb at Winthrop (ESPNU)

6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Michigan St. at Iowa (FS1)

7 p.m. -- College women's basketball: Maryland at Ohio St. (BTN)

7 p.m. -- NBA: Golden State at Washington (TNT)

8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Washington at Oregon (ESPN2)

8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Belmont at Murray St. (ESPNU)

8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Arizona at USC (FS1)

8 p.m. -- Figure skating: U.S. Championships (NBCSN)

9 p.m. -- Extreme sports: Winter X Games (ESPN)

9:30 p.m. -- NBA: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers (TNT)

10 p.m. -- College men's basketball: St. Mary's at BYU (ESPN2)

10 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Arizona St. at UCLA (FS1)

