What’s Up
PREP HOCKEY
TODAY
Ames at Waterloo, Young Arena, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
TODAY
UNI at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.
USHL HOCKEY
THURSDAY
Omaha at Waterloo, Young Arena, 7:05 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
1 p.m. -- Golf: Web.com Bahamas Great Abaco Classic (GOLF)
5:30 p.m -- College men's basketball: Providence at Xavier (FS1)
6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Purdue at Ohio St. (BTN)
6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Tennessee at Vanderbilt (ESPN2)
6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Illinois St. at Bradley (FSM, NBCSCH)
6:30 p.m. -- NHL: Washington at Toronto (NBCSN)
7 p.m. -- NBA: San Antonio at Philadelphia (ESPN)
7 p.m. -- NBA: Atlanta at Chicago (WGN)
7:30 p.m. -- College men's basketball: DePaul at Marquette (FS1)
8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Wisconsin at Illinois (BTN)
8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. (ESPNU)
9 p.m. -- Tennis: Australian Open women's semifinals (ESPN2)
9 p.m. -- NHL: St. Louis at Anaheim (FSM)
9 p.m. -- NHL: Nashville at Vegas (NBCSN)
9:30 p.m. -- NBA: Denver at Utah (ESPN)
10 p.m. -- Golf: European PGA Dubai Desert Classic (GOLF)
THURSDAY
2:30 a.m. -- Tennis: Australian Open men's semifinal (ESPN2)
5:30 a.m. -- Golf: European PGA Dubai Desert Classic (GOLF)
2 p.m. -- Golf: PGA Farmers Insurance Open (GOLF)
2 p.m. -- Auto racing: IMSA Weathertech Championship (NBCSN)
4 p.m. -- Figure skating: U.S. Championships (NBCSN)
5 p.m. -- College women's basketball: Michigan at Indiana (BTN)
6 p.m. -- College women's basketball: Notre Dame at Tennessee (ESPN)
6 p.m. -- College women's basketball: Louisville at Florida St. (FSM)
6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Tulsa at Cincinnati (ESPN2)
6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Gardner-Webb at Winthrop (ESPNU)
6 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Michigan St. at Iowa (FS1)
7 p.m. -- College women's basketball: Maryland at Ohio St. (BTN)
7 p.m. -- NBA: Golden State at Washington (TNT)
8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Washington at Oregon (ESPN2)
8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Belmont at Murray St. (ESPNU)
8 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Arizona at USC (FS1)
8 p.m. -- Figure skating: U.S. Championships (NBCSN)
9 p.m. -- Extreme sports: Winter X Games (ESPN)
9:30 p.m. -- NBA: Minnesota at L.A. Lakers (TNT)
10 p.m. -- College men's basketball: St. Mary's at BYU (ESPN2)
10 p.m. -- College men's basketball: Arizona St. at UCLA (FS1)
