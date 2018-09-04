What’s Up
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WEDNESDAY
DMACC at Hawkeye Community College, 7 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
THURSDAY
Collins-Maxwell at Waterloo Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Clarksville at Valley Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.
PREP BOYS' GOLF
THURSDAY
Cedar Falls at C.R. Washington quad, Gardner G.C., 3:15 p.m.
I.C. High, Senior at West, Irv Warren, 3:15 p.m.
East at Dubuque Wahlert quad, The Meadows, 3:15 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
THURSDAY
East/West at Cedar Rapids Invite (B-G), Noelridge Park, 4:40 p.m.
Cedar Falls at Marshalltown Invite (B-G), 4:30 p.m.
Valley Lutheran at Dunkerton Invite (B-G), Wapsie Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
11 a.m. — Tennis: U.S. Open men’s and women’s quarterfinals (ESPN)
6 p.m. — Tennis: U.S. Open men’s and women’s quarterfinals (ESPN)
6 p.m. — MLB: St. Louis at Washington (FSM)
7 p.m. — MLB: Detroit at Chicago White Sox (NSCH)
7 p.m. — MLB: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (KCRG 9.2)
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. — Golf: European PGA, Omega Masters (GOLF)
1 p.m. — Golf: PGA BMW Championship (GOLF)
1:30 p.m. — Soccer: UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. France (ESPN2)
5 p.m. — Auto racing: Whelen Series, Toyota Mod Classic 150 (NBCSP)
6 p.m. — Tennis: U.S. Open women's semifinal (ESPN)
6 p.m. — MLB: Chicago Cubs at Washington (NSCH)
7:15 p.m. — NFL: Atlanta at Philadelphia (KWWL)
