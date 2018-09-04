Subscribe for 33¢ / day
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

WEDNESDAY

DMACC at Hawkeye Community College, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

THURSDAY

Collins-Maxwell at Waterloo Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Clarksville at Valley Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.

PREP BOYS' GOLF

THURSDAY

Cedar Falls at C.R. Washington quad, Gardner G.C., 3:15 p.m.

I.C. High, Senior at West, Irv Warren, 3:15 p.m.

East at Dubuque Wahlert quad, The Meadows, 3:15 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

THURSDAY

East/West at Cedar Rapids Invite (B-G), Noelridge Park, 4:40 p.m.

Cedar Falls at Marshalltown Invite (B-G), 4:30 p.m.

Valley Lutheran at Dunkerton Invite (B-G), Wapsie Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

11 a.m. — Tennis: U.S. Open men’s and women’s quarterfinals (ESPN)

6 p.m. — Tennis: U.S. Open men’s and women’s quarterfinals (ESPN)

6 p.m. — MLB: St. Louis at Washington (FSM)

7 p.m. — MLB: Detroit at Chicago White Sox (NSCH)

7 p.m. — MLB: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (KCRG 9.2)

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. — Golf: European PGA, Omega Masters (GOLF)

1 p.m. — Golf: PGA BMW Championship (GOLF)

1:30 p.m. — Soccer: UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. France (ESPN2)

5 p.m. — Auto racing: Whelen Series, Toyota Mod Classic 150 (NBCSP)

6 p.m. — Tennis: U.S. Open women's semifinal (ESPN)

6 p.m. — MLB: Chicago Cubs at Washington (NSCH)

7:15 p.m. — NFL: Atlanta at Philadelphia (KWWL)

