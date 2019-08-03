What's up
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL
TODAY
Mankato at Waterloo, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
6 a.m. -- Golf: AIG Women's British Open (GOLF)
8 a.m. -- Auto racing: Rolex Hungarian Grand Prix (ESPN2)
10 a.m. -- Pan-Am Games: Soccer, Panama vs. Argentina (ESPNU)
10:30 a.m. -- Golf: AIG Women's British Open (KWWL)
11 a.m. -- Basketball: The Basketball Tournament, semifinal (ESPN)
11 a.m. -- Ultimate: U.S. Open Championships, men's final (ESPN2)
Noon -- X Games: Various events (KCRG)
Noon -- Pan-Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)
Noon -- Golf: Wydham Championships (GOLF)
Noon -- MLB: Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia (NSCH)
1 p.m. -- Pan-Am Games: Soccer, Ecuador vs. Mexico (ESPNU)
1 p.m. -- Women's volleyball: Olympic Qualifier, United States vs. Argentina (KWWL)
1 p.m. -- Basketball: The Basketball Tournament, semifinal (ESPN)
1 p.m. -- Softball: Senior League World Series, final (ESPN2)
1 p.m. -- MLB: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (TBS)
2 p.m. -- Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship (KGAN)
2 p.m. -- Auto racing: Monster Energy Series GoBowing at the Glen (NBCSP)
3 p.m. -- Swimming: Phillips 66 U.S. Nationals (KWWL)
3 p.m. -- Soccer: MLS, Portland at Minnesota (ESPN)
3 p.m. -- MLB: St. Louis at Oakland (FSM)
4 p.m. -- Horse racing: Saratoga Live (FS1)
6 p.m. -- MLB: Boston at New York Yankees (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. -- MLS: Philadelphia Union at D.C. United (FS1)
8 p.m. -- Baseball: Intermediate World Series, final (ESPN2)
8:30 p.m. -- Pan-Am Games: Soccer, Jamaica vs. Peru (ESPNU)
9 p.m. -- MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle Sounders (FS1)
MONDAY
10 a.m. -- Pan-Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)
6 p.m. -- Baseball: Little League, Southeast Region semifinal (ESPN2)
6 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit (NSCH)
6:30 p.m. -- Pan-Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)
7 p.m. -- MLB: Oakland at Chicago Cubs (KCRG 9.2, ESPN)
9 p.m. -- MLB: St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers (FSM)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.