NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

TODAY

Mankato at Waterloo, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

6 a.m. -- Golf: AIG Women's British Open (GOLF)

8 a.m. -- Auto racing: Rolex Hungarian Grand Prix (ESPN2)

10 a.m. -- Pan-Am Games: Soccer, Panama vs. Argentina (ESPNU)

10:30 a.m. -- Golf: AIG Women's British Open (KWWL)

11 a.m. -- Basketball: The Basketball Tournament, semifinal (ESPN)

11 a.m. -- Ultimate: U.S. Open Championships, men's final (ESPN2)

Noon -- X Games: Various events (KCRG)

Noon -- Pan-Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)

Noon -- Golf: Wydham Championships (GOLF)

Noon -- MLB: Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia (NSCH)

1 p.m. -- Pan-Am Games: Soccer, Ecuador vs. Mexico (ESPNU)

1 p.m. -- Women's volleyball: Olympic Qualifier, United States vs. Argentina (KWWL)

1 p.m. -- Basketball: The Basketball Tournament, semifinal (ESPN)

1 p.m. -- Softball: Senior League World Series, final (ESPN2)

1 p.m. -- MLB: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (TBS)

2 p.m. -- Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship (KGAN)

2 p.m. -- Auto racing: Monster Energy Series GoBowing at the Glen (NBCSP)

3 p.m. -- Swimming: Phillips 66 U.S. Nationals (KWWL)

3 p.m. -- Soccer: MLS, Portland at Minnesota (ESPN)

3 p.m. -- MLB: St. Louis at Oakland (FSM)

4 p.m. -- Horse racing: Saratoga Live (FS1)

6 p.m. -- MLB: Boston at New York Yankees (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. -- MLS: Philadelphia Union at D.C. United (FS1)

8 p.m. -- Baseball: Intermediate World Series, final (ESPN2)

8:30 p.m. -- Pan-Am Games: Soccer, Jamaica vs. Peru (ESPNU)

9 p.m. -- MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle Sounders (FS1)

MONDAY

10 a.m. -- Pan-Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)

6 p.m. -- Baseball: Little League, Southeast Region semifinal (ESPN2)

6 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit (NSCH)

6:30 p.m. -- Pan-Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)

7 p.m. -- MLB: Oakland at Chicago Cubs (KCRG 9.2, ESPN)

9 p.m. -- MLB: St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers (FSM)

