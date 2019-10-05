What’s up
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
TODAY
Missouri Valley Conference Individual Championships, Byrnes Park Tennis Center, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
MONDAY
UNI at Creighton Classic, Omaha, Neb., 10 a.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
8:30 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Union Berlin (FS1)
10 a.m. — College men’s soccer: Ohio St. at Rutgers (BTN)
10:25 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Manchester United (NBCSN)
11 a.m. — Track and field: IAAF World Championships (KWWL)
Noon — NFL: New England at Washington (KGAN)
Noon — NFL: Chicago at Oakland (KFXA)
Noon — Lacrosse: MLL championship (ESPN2)
Noon — College women’s volleyball: Duke at Syracuse (FSM)
12:30 p.m. — College men’s soccer: Michigan St. at Wisconsin (BTN)
12:30 p.m. — Golf: LPGA Volunteers of America Classic (GOLF)
1 p.m. — Soccer: U.S. vs. Korea Republic (ESPN)
1:30 p.m. — Rugby: World Cup, New Zealand vs. Namibia (KWWL)
1:30 p.m. — Auto racing: NASCAR Monster Energy playoffs, Drydene 400 (NBCSN)
2 p.m. — College women’s volleyball: Illinois at Purdue (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m. — WNBA finals: Washington at Connecticut (KCRG)
3 p.m. — College field hockey: Michigan St. at Michigan (BTN)
3 p.m. — Soccer: MLS, San Jose at Portland (ESPN)
3 p.m. — MLB playoffs: NLDS, Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)
3:25 p.m. — NFL: Green Bay at Dallas (KFXA)
3:30 p.m. — Horse racing: Breeder’s Cup Challenge Series (KWWL)
4 p.m. — College women’s soccer: Texas A&M at Florida (ESPNU)
4 p.m. — Golf: PGA Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (GOLF)
6:45 p.m. p.m. — MLB playoffs: NLDS, L.A. Dodgers at Washington (TBS)
7:15 p.m. — NFL: Indianapolis at Kansas City (KWWL)
MONDAY
6 p.m. — NHL: St. Louis at Toronto (FSM)
6:30 p.m. — MLB playoffs: ALDS, N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota (FS1)
7 p.m. — NFL: Cleveland at San Francisco (ESPN)
7 p.m — NBA preseason: Milwaukee at Chicago (NBCSCH)
7 p.m. — MLB playoffs: NLDS, L.A. Dodgers at Washington or Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)
