COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

TODAY

Missouri Valley Conference Individual Championships, Byrnes Park Tennis Center, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

MONDAY

UNI at Creighton Classic, Omaha, Neb., 10 a.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

8:30 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg vs. FC Union Berlin (FS1)

10 a.m. — College men’s soccer: Ohio St. at Rutgers (BTN)

10:25 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Manchester United (NBCSN)

11 a.m. — Track and field: IAAF World Championships (KWWL)

Noon — NFL: New England at Washington (KGAN)

Noon — NFL: Chicago at Oakland (KFXA)

Noon — Lacrosse: MLL championship (ESPN2)

Noon — College women’s volleyball: Duke at Syracuse (FSM)

12:30 p.m. — College men’s soccer: Michigan St. at Wisconsin (BTN)

12:30 p.m. — Golf: LPGA Volunteers of America Classic (GOLF)

1 p.m. — Soccer: U.S. vs. Korea Republic (ESPN)

1:30 p.m. — Rugby: World Cup, New Zealand vs. Namibia (KWWL)

1:30 p.m. — Auto racing: NASCAR Monster Energy playoffs, Drydene 400 (NBCSN)

2 p.m. — College women’s volleyball: Illinois at Purdue (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m. — WNBA finals: Washington at Connecticut (KCRG)

3 p.m. — College field hockey: Michigan St. at Michigan (BTN)

3 p.m. — Soccer: MLS, San Jose at Portland (ESPN)

3 p.m. — MLB playoffs: NLDS, Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)

3:25 p.m. — NFL: Green Bay at Dallas (KFXA)

3:30 p.m. — Horse racing: Breeder’s Cup Challenge Series (KWWL)

4 p.m. — College women’s soccer: Texas A&M at Florida (ESPNU)

4 p.m. — Golf: PGA Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (GOLF)

6:45 p.m. p.m. — MLB playoffs: NLDS, L.A. Dodgers at Washington (TBS)

7:15 p.m. — NFL: Indianapolis at Kansas City (KWWL)

MONDAY

6 p.m. — NHL: St. Louis at Toronto (FSM)

6:30 p.m. — MLB playoffs: ALDS, N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota (FS1)

7 p.m. — NFL: Cleveland at San Francisco (ESPN)

7 p.m — NBA preseason: Milwaukee at Chicago (NBCSCH)

7 p.m. — MLB playoffs: NLDS, L.A. Dodgers at Washington or Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)

