Clip art sports

Four Sports, a lot of balls and stuff

What’s up

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

TODAY

UNI at Rainbow Wahine Classic, Kapolei, Hawaii

PREP VOLLEYBALL

TUESDAY

5A regional semifinal, Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Waterloo West, 7 p.m.

5A regional semifinal, Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls, 7 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

6 p.m. — NBA: Indiana at Detroit (FSM)

6 p.m. — NBA: Chicago at N.Y. Knicks (NBCSCH)

7 p.m. — NFL: Miami at Pittsburgh (ESPN)

TUESDAY

2 p.m. — College golf: East Lake Cup, match play semifinals (GOLF)

5 p.m. — College soccer: Maryland at Penn State (BTN)

6:30 p.m. — NHL: Tampa Bay at New York Rangers (NBCSP)

7 p.m. — College soccer: Michigan State at Michigan (BTN)

7 p.m. — NHL: Chicago at Nashville (NSCH)

8 p.m. — MLS: Western Conference final (ESPN)

9:30 p.m. — NBA: Memphis at Los Angeles (FSM)

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments