COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
TODAY
UNI at Rainbow Wahine Classic, Kapolei, Hawaii
PREP VOLLEYBALL
TUESDAY
5A regional semifinal, Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Waterloo West, 7 p.m.
5A regional semifinal, Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls, 7 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
6 p.m. — NBA: Indiana at Detroit (FSM)
6 p.m. — NBA: Chicago at N.Y. Knicks (NBCSCH)
7 p.m. — NFL: Miami at Pittsburgh (ESPN)
TUESDAY
2 p.m. — College golf: East Lake Cup, match play semifinals (GOLF)
5 p.m. — College soccer: Maryland at Penn State (BTN)
6:30 p.m. — NHL: Tampa Bay at New York Rangers (NBCSP)
7 p.m. — College soccer: Michigan State at Michigan (BTN)
7 p.m. — NHL: Chicago at Nashville (NSCH)
8 p.m. — MLS: Western Conference final (ESPN)
9:30 p.m. — NBA: Memphis at Los Angeles (FSM)
