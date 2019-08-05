What’s up
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL
WEDNESDAY
Thunder Bay at Waterloo6:35 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
10 a.m. — Pan-Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)
Noon — MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit (NSCH)
4 p.m. — Baseball: Little League, Southeast Region semifinal (ESPN)
5 p.m. — Basketball: Jr. NBA Global Championship (FS1)
6 p.m. — Baseball: Little League, Southwest Region semifinal (ESPN)
7 p.m. — MLB: Oakland at Chicago Cubs (NSCH)
9 p.m. — MLB: St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers (FSM)
WEDNESDAY
8 a.m. — Pan-Am Games: Various events (ESPNU)
Noon — Baseball: Little League, Southwest final (ESPN)
1 p.m. — MLB: Oakland at Chicago (NSCH)
2 p.m. — Baseball: Little League, Southeast final (ESPN)
3 p.m. — Golf: U.S. Women’s Amateur (FS1)
6 p.m. — MLB: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. — Basketball: Jr. NBA Global Championship (FS1)
8 p.m. — Basketball: Jr. NBA Global Championship (FS1)
