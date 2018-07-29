Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

TODAY

Waterloo at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY

Waterloo at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

6 p.m. -- MLB: Philadelphia at Boston (ESPN)

6:30 a.m. -- Soccer: International Champions Cup, Paris Saint Germain vs. Atletico Madrid (ESPNU)

7 p.m. -- MLB: Colorado at St. Louis (FSM)

9 p.m. - MLB: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (ESPN)

TUESDAY

6 p.m. -- MLB: Philadelphia at Boston (ESPN)

6 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (CSC)

7 p.m. -- Soccer: International Champions Cup, Manchester United vs. Real Madrid (ESPN2)

7 p.m. -- MLB: Colorado at St. Louis (FSM)

7 p.m. -- MLB: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox (KCRG 9.2)

9 p.m. -- Soccer: International Champions Cup, Barcelona vs. AS Roma (ESPN)

