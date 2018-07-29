What’s up
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL
TODAY
Waterloo at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
TUESDAY
Waterloo at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
6 p.m. -- MLB: Philadelphia at Boston (ESPN)
6:30 a.m. -- Soccer: International Champions Cup, Paris Saint Germain vs. Atletico Madrid (ESPNU)
7 p.m. -- MLB: Colorado at St. Louis (FSM)
9 p.m. - MLB: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (ESPN)
TUESDAY
6 p.m. -- MLB: Philadelphia at Boston (ESPN)
6 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (CSC)
7 p.m. -- Soccer: International Champions Cup, Manchester United vs. Real Madrid (ESPN2)
7 p.m. -- MLB: Colorado at St. Louis (FSM)
7 p.m. -- MLB: Kansas City at Chicago White Sox (KCRG 9.2)
9 p.m. -- Soccer: International Champions Cup, Barcelona vs. AS Roma (ESPN)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.