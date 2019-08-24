What’s up
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
TODAY
UNI at Iowa, 1 p.m.
PREP BOYS’ GOLF
MONDAY
West, East at Mason City Mark Mann Invitational, Mason City Country Club, 10 a.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
6 a.m. — Golf: European Tour Scandanavian Invitation (GOLF)
7:55 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester City (NBCSN)
8:30 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (FS1)
9 a.m. — Baseball: Little League World Series, Japan vs. Hawaii (ESPN)
10:25 a.m. — Soccer: Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United (NBCSN)
11 a.m. — Soccer: Bundesliga, Hertha BSC Berlin vs. VfL Wolfsburg (FS1)
11 a.m. — Golf: PGA Tour Championship (GOLF)
Noon — Aurora Games: Beach volleyball (ESPNU)
12:30 p.m. — Golf: PGA Tour Championship (KWWL)
12:30 p.m. — Golf: LPGA CP Women’s Open (GOLF)
12:30 p.m. — Auto racing: IMSA Michelin GT Challenge (NBCSN)
1 p.m. — Basketball: Big3 playoffs, Killer 3s vs. Power (KGAN)
1 p.m. — Prep football: Southern Columbia (Pa.) at Hammond (S.C.) (ESPN2)
1 p.m. — MLB: Colorado at St. Louis (FSM)
1 p.m. — MLB: Texas at Chicago White Sox (NBCSCH)
1 p.m. — MLB: Washington at Chicago Cubs (TBS)
1:30 p.m. — Soccer: Italian Serie A, AS Roma vs. Genoa CFC (ESPN)
1:30 p.m. — Auto racing: NASCAR Trucks, Chevrolet Silverado 250 (FS1)
2 p.m. — Basketball: Big3 playoffs, Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters (KGAN)
2 p.m. — Baseball: Little League World Series, championship game, Curacao vs. Louisiana (KCRG)
3 p.m. — Bull riding: Music City Knockout (KGAN)
3:30 p.m. — Golf: Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open (GOLF)
3:30 p.m. — Lacrosse: Premier League, Chrome LC vs. Redwoods LC (NBCSN)
5 p.m. — Soccer: MLS, Columbus at FC Cincinnati (FS1)
5:30 p.m. — Golf: Champions Tour, Boeing Classic GOLF)
6 p.m. — MLB: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers (ESPN)
7 p.m. — NFL preseason: Pittsburgh at Tennessee (KWWL)
7:30 p.m. — Soccer: MLS, Houston at FC Dallas (FS1)
9:30 p.m. — Soccer: MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Los Angeles FC (FS1)
MONDAY
11 a.m. — Tennis: U.S. Open (ESPN)
5 p.m. — Tennis: U.S. Open (ESPN2)
6 p.m. — MLB: St. Louis at Milwaukee (ESPN, FSM)
9 p.m. — N.Y. Yankees at Seattle (ESPN)
