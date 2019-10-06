Clip art sports

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

TODAY

UNI at Creighton Classic, Omaha, Neb., 10 a.m.

TUESDAY

UNI at Creighton Classic, Omaha, Neb., 10 a.m.

PREP BOYS' GOLF

TODAY

Cedar Falls, East, West at 4A district, Hunter's Ridge, Marion, 10 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

TUESDAY

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at West, 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls, 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Prairie at East, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Wapsie Valley, 7 p.m.

Iowa Mennonite at Waterloo Christian, 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS' SWIMMING

TUESDAY

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Waterloo, Central Middle School, 6 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

TUESDAY

Columbus at Dike-New Hartford (B-G), Fox Ridge, 4:45 p.m.

Live on TV

TODAY

Noon — MLB playoffs: ALDS, Houston at Tampa Bay (MLB network)

2 p.m. — MLB playoffs: NLDS, Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)

5:40 p.m. — MLB playoffs: NLDS, Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington (TBS)

6 p.m. — NHL: St. Louis at Toronto (FSM)

7 p.m. — NFL: Cleveland at San Francisco (ESPN)

7 p.m — NBA preseason: Milwaukee at Chicago (NBCSCH)

7:40 p.m. — MLB playoffs: ALDS, N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota (FS1)

TUESDAY

3:15 p.m. — MLB playoffs: ALDS, Houston at Tampa Bay, if necessary (FS1)

7 p.m. — MLB playoffs: ALDS, N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, if necessary (FS1)

7 p.m. — NBA preseason: Dallas at Oklahoma City (ESPN)

7 p.m. — WNBA finals: Washington at Connecticut (ESPN2)

7 p.m. — NHL: San Jose at Nashville (NBCSP)

9:30 p.m. — NBA preseason: Denver vs. Portland (ESPN)

11:30 p.m. — Rugby: World Cup, Argentina vs. United States (NBCSP)

