What's up
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
TODAY
UNI at Creighton Classic, Omaha, Neb., 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
UNI at Creighton Classic, Omaha, Neb., 10 a.m.
PREP BOYS' GOLF
TODAY
Cedar Falls, East, West at 4A district, Hunter's Ridge, Marion, 10 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
TUESDAY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at West, 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls, 7 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Prairie at East, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Wapsie Valley, 7 p.m.
Iowa Mennonite at Waterloo Christian, 6:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS' SWIMMING
TUESDAY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Waterloo, Central Middle School, 6 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
TUESDAY
Columbus at Dike-New Hartford (B-G), Fox Ridge, 4:45 p.m.
Live on TV
TODAY
Noon — MLB playoffs: ALDS, Houston at Tampa Bay (MLB network)
2 p.m. — MLB playoffs: NLDS, Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)
5:40 p.m. — MLB playoffs: NLDS, Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington (TBS)
6 p.m. — NHL: St. Louis at Toronto (FSM)
7 p.m. — NFL: Cleveland at San Francisco (ESPN)
7 p.m — NBA preseason: Milwaukee at Chicago (NBCSCH)
7:40 p.m. — MLB playoffs: ALDS, N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota (FS1)
TUESDAY
3:15 p.m. — MLB playoffs: ALDS, Houston at Tampa Bay, if necessary (FS1)
7 p.m. — MLB playoffs: ALDS, N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, if necessary (FS1)
7 p.m. — NBA preseason: Dallas at Oklahoma City (ESPN)
7 p.m. — WNBA finals: Washington at Connecticut (ESPN2)
7 p.m. — NHL: San Jose at Nashville (NBCSP)
9:30 p.m. — NBA preseason: Denver vs. Portland (ESPN)
11:30 p.m. — Rugby: World Cup, Argentina vs. United States (NBCSP)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.