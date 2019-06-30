What's up
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL
TODAY
Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 1:35 p.m.
TUESDAY
Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 7 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
TODAY
Columbus at Jesup (DH), 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at West (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Washington at East (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Falls (DH), 5:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
TODAY
West at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (DH), 5 p.m.
Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington (DH), 5 p.m.
Dunkerton at Columbus (JV-V), 3:30 p.m.
East at Cedar Rapids Prairie (DH), 5 p.m.
Live on TV
MONDAY
11 a.m. -- Beach volleyball: FIVB World Championship (NBCSP)
6 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (ESPN, NSCH)
8 p.m. -- NBA Summer League: Memphis at Utah (ESPN2)
TUESDAY
11 a.m. -- Beach volleyball: FIVB World Championships (NBCSP)
2 p.m. -- Soccer: Women's World Cup: England vs. USA (KFXA)
6 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (NSCH)
7 p.m. -- MLB: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (KCRG 9.2)
8 p.m. -- NBA Summer League: Cleveland at Utah (ESPN2)
9 p.m. -- MLB: St. Lous at Seattle (FSM)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.