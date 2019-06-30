Clip art sports

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

TODAY

Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 1:35 p.m.

TUESDAY

Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 7 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

TODAY 

Columbus at Jesup (DH), 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at West (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Washington at East (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Falls (DH), 5:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

TODAY

West at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (DH), 5 p.m.

Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Washington (DH), 5 p.m.

Dunkerton at Columbus (JV-V), 3:30 p.m.

East at Cedar Rapids Prairie (DH), 5 p.m.

Live on TV

MONDAY

11 a.m. -- Beach volleyball: FIVB World Championship (NBCSP)

6 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (ESPN, NSCH)

8 p.m. -- NBA Summer League: Memphis at Utah (ESPN2)

TUESDAY

11 a.m. -- Beach volleyball: FIVB World Championships (NBCSP)

2 p.m. -- Soccer: Women's World Cup: England vs. USA (KFXA)

6 p.m. -- MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (NSCH)

7 p.m. -- MLB: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (KCRG 9.2)

8 p.m. -- NBA Summer League: Cleveland at Utah (ESPN2)

9 p.m. -- MLB: St. Lous at Seattle (FSM) 

