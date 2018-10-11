Prep
METRO
Iowa Mennonite def. Waterloo Christian 25-15, 25-12, 25-8
AREA
Dyersville Beckman def. Mount Vernon 17-25, 25-17, 25-12
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Algona 25-12, 25-18, 25-9
Clayton Ridge def. North Fayette Valley 25-10, 25-15, 25-17
Dike New Hartford def. Jesup 25-18, 25-10. 25-12
East Buchanan def. Alburnett 22-20, 22-20
Edgewood-Colesburg def. Alburnett 21-11, 21-10
Janesville def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-19, 25-18
Janesville def. Osage 25-16, 25-16
Maquoketa Valley def. Springville 25-12, 25-18
Mount Vernon def. Benton Community 25-21, 25-17
Rockford def. Belmond-Klemme 25-19, 25-15
Starmont def. Maquoketa Valley 25-10, 25-15
Starmont def. North Linn 21-6, 21-6
Starmont def. Springville 25-9, 25-15
West Central def. South Winneshiek 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17
College
AMERICAN RIVERS
Nebraska Wesleyan def. Simpson 25-21, 22-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-11
