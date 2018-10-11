Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep

METRO

Iowa Mennonite def. Waterloo Christian 25-15, 25-12, 25-8

AREA

Dyersville Beckman def. Mount Vernon 17-25, 25-17, 25-12

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Algona 25-12, 25-18, 25-9

Clayton Ridge def. North Fayette Valley 25-10, 25-15, 25-17

Dike New Hartford def. Jesup 25-18, 25-10. 25-12

East Buchanan def. Alburnett 22-20, 22-20

Edgewood-Colesburg def. Alburnett 21-11, 21-10

Janesville def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-19, 25-18

Janesville def. Osage 25-16, 25-16

Maquoketa Valley def. Springville 25-12, 25-18

Mount Vernon def. Benton Community 25-21, 25-17

Rockford def. Belmond-Klemme 25-19, 25-15

Starmont def. Maquoketa Valley 25-10, 25-15

Starmont def. North Linn 21-6, 21-6

Starmont def. Springville 25-9, 25-15

West Central def. South Winneshiek 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17

College

AMERICAN RIVERS

Nebraska Wesleyan def. Simpson 25-21, 22-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-11

