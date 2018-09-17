Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Volleyball clip art

Prep

METRO

Baxter def. Valley Lutheran 25-12, 25-8, 25-12

AREA

Clarksville def. Riceville 26-24, 15-25, 25-21, 25-22

West Marshall def. South Hardin 25-16, 25-20, 25-10

Mount Vernon def. Williamsburg 26-28. 25-23, 25-18, 25-16

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments