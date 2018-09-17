Prep
METRO
Baxter def. Valley Lutheran 25-12, 25-8, 25-12
AREA
Clarksville def. Riceville 26-24, 15-25, 25-21, 25-22
West Marshall def. South Hardin 25-16, 25-20, 25-10
Mount Vernon def. Williamsburg 26-28. 25-23, 25-18, 25-16
METRO
Baxter def. Valley Lutheran 25-12, 25-8, 25-12
AREA
Clarksville def. Riceville 26-24, 15-25, 25-21, 25-22
West Marshall def. South Hardin 25-16, 25-20, 25-10
Mount Vernon def. Williamsburg 26-28. 25-23, 25-18, 25-16
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.