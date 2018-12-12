Try 1 month for 99¢
Volleyball clip art

College women

NCAA Tournament

MATCHES THURSDAY

Semifinals

Stanford (32-1) vs. BYU (31-1), 6 p.m.

Illinois (32-3) vs. Nebraska (28-6), 8 p.m.

MATCH SATURDAY

Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

