Don Bosco def. Jesup 25-21, 24-26, 25-23, 21-25, 15-7

BM def. English Valleys 25-23, 25-19, 25-19

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Webster City 25-10, 25-18, 25-15

Humboldt def. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 25-6, 25-10, 25-14

Mount Vernon def. Marion 27-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-13

Rockford def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 25-18, 21-25, 25-18, 25-14

Solon def. Central DeWitt 25-17, 25-14, 25-15

Independence def. Benton Community 25-16, 25-9, 25-22

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Clear Lake 25-9, 25-12, 25-18

Maquoketa Valley def. Central City 25-13, 25-18, 25-16

North Union def. West Hancock 19-25, 25-7, 25-17, 21-15, 15-6

Starmont def. Springville 25-17, 25-14, 25-14

West Branch def. Cascade 25-15, 25-19, 25-23

