College women
BIG TEN
Michigan def. Iowa 25-22, 28-30, 25-23, 25-22
Nebraska def. Michigan State 25-18, 25-9, 21-25, 25-16
Illinois def. Indiana 24-26, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17. 15-8
Ohio State def. Penn State 16-25, 25-20, 33-31, 25-23
