Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Volleyball clip art

College women

BIG TEN

Michigan def. Iowa 25-22, 28-30, 25-23, 25-22

Nebraska def. Michigan State 25-18, 25-9, 21-25, 25-16

Illinois def. Indiana 24-26, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17. 15-8

Ohio State def. Penn State 16-25, 25-20, 33-31, 25-23

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments