Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls def. East 25-11, 25-7, 25-7

Cedar Valley Christian def. Waterloo Christian, 27-25, 25-21, 26-24

AREA

Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-14, 25-10, 25-8

Dubuque Wahlert def. Dubuque Hempstead 25-12, 25-20, 26-16

Forest City def. Garner-Hayfield 15-10, 15-19, 25-8

Iowa City Liberty def. Iowa CityWest 25-16, 25-11, 25-13

Lake Mills def. Belmond-Klemme 25-8, 25-16, 25-21

New Hampton def. MFL MarMac 25-17, 23-25, 25-11, 25-13

New Hampton def. Turkey Valley 25=16, 25=9

North Fayette Valley def. Central Elkader 21-19, 21-19

North Tama def. South Hamilton 25-17, 25-11

North Tama def. South Hardin 25-18, 25-22

Osage def. Central Springs 25-5, 25-3, 25-12

Rockford def. West Fork 21-15, 16-25, 25-17, 25-12, 15-5

Tripoli def. Riceville 25-12, 25-21, 25-7

Wapsie Valley def. Oelwein 25-17, 25-8

Wapsie Valley def. West Central 25-18, 25-14

Western Dubuque def. Dubuque Senior 22-25, 25-19, 30-28, 25-12

