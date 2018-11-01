Try 1 month for 99¢
Dubuque def. Coe 25-21, 25-16, 25-23

Wartburg def. Luther, 25-13, 27-29, 25-17, 22-25, 15-7

Summer Goss (Buena Vista), jr., Lindsey Koch (Coe), sr., Elli Teeple (Coe), fr., Adysen Wintermore (Coe), so., Paige Griffith (Loras), sr., Krystal Tranel (Loras), fr., Karissa Kime (Luther), jr., Emma Veum (Luther), sr., Kate Messino (Dubuque), fr., Jenna Runde (Dubuque), sr., Kara Wright (Dubuque), jr., Kyle Bildstein (Wartburg), so., Lizzy Blough (Wartburg), sr., Mallary Erbes (Wartburg), sr., Katie Foster (Wartburg), so. 

MVP -- Kara Wright (Dubuque)

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR -- Kate Messino (Dubuque). 

STAFF OF THE YEAR -- University of Dubuque (April Elsbernd)

