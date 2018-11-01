College
AMERICAN RIVERS
Conference semifinals
Dubuque def. Coe 25-21, 25-16, 25-23
Wartburg def. Luther, 25-13, 27-29, 25-17, 22-25, 15-7
All-Conference
American Rivers
Summer Goss (Buena Vista), jr., Lindsey Koch (Coe), sr., Elli Teeple (Coe), fr., Adysen Wintermore (Coe), so., Paige Griffith (Loras), sr., Krystal Tranel (Loras), fr., Karissa Kime (Luther), jr., Emma Veum (Luther), sr., Kate Messino (Dubuque), fr., Jenna Runde (Dubuque), sr., Kara Wright (Dubuque), jr., Kyle Bildstein (Wartburg), so., Lizzy Blough (Wartburg), sr., Mallary Erbes (Wartburg), sr., Katie Foster (Wartburg), so.
MVP -- Kara Wright (Dubuque)
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR -- Kate Messino (Dubuque).
STAFF OF THE YEAR -- University of Dubuque (April Elsbernd)
