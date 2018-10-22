Prep
Regionals
Class 1A
Region 3
MONDAY'S RESULTS
North Tama def. Baxter 25-14, 25-14, 25-14
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Collns-Maxwell 25-16, 25-19, 25-16
Ar-We-Va def. Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-19, 25-19. 25-19
CAM (Anita) def. Glidden-Ralston 25-22, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16
MATCHES THURSDAY
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at North Tama,7 p.m.
Ar-We-Va vs. CAM (Anita) at Audubon, 7 p.m.
Region 4
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Janesville def. AGWSR 25-10, 25-7, 25-9
North Butler def. Rockford 25-18, 25-13, 25-18
North Iowa def. Graettinger-Terril 25-12, 25-19, 25-16
Newell-Fonda def. Algona Garrigan 25-22, 25-12, 25-19
MATCHES THURSDAY
North Butler at Janesville, 7 p.m.
Newell-Fonda at North Iowa, Buffalo Center, 7 p.m.
Region 5
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Tripoli def. Turkey Valley 25-11, 25-8, 25-9
West Central def. Riceville 25-23, 25-23, 25-15
Edgewood-Colesburg def. Calamus-Wheatland 25-16, 25-15, 25-16
Central Elkder def. Bellevue Marquette 25-19, 25-22, 25-22
MATCHES THURSDAY
Edgewood-Colesburg vs. Central Elkader at Arlington, 5:30 p.m.
West Central at Tripoli, 7 p.m.
Region 6
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Starmont def. Cedar Valley Christian 25-7, 25-14, 25-8
Springville def. Morning Star Academy 25-19, 25-12, 25-9
Don Bosco def. Dunkerton 25-13, 25-10, 25-11
HLV def. Iowa Valley 17-25, 25-20, 25-9, 25-19
MATCHES THURSDAY
HLV vs. Don Bosco at Dunkerton, 7 p.m.
Springville at Starmont, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Region 6
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Lake Mills def. St. Ansgar 25-16, 33-31, 25-15
Dike-New Hartford def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-11, 25-5, 25-18
Hudson def. Denver 25-21, 25-13, 25-11
MFL Mar Mac def. South Winneshiek. 24-26, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19
MATCHES THURSDAY
Lake Mills vs. Dike-New Hartford at Charles City, 7 p.m.
Hudson vs. MFL Mar Mac at Sumner, 7 p.m.
Region 7
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Grundy Center def. Jesup 25-11, 25-14, 25-10
Wapsie Valley def. East Buchanan 23-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14
Wilton def. Iowa City Regina 25-17, 25-13, 25-22
West Branch def. North Cedar 25-14, 25-13, 25-17
MATCHES THURSDAY
Wapsie Valley at Grundy Center, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.