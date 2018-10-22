Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep

Regionals

Class 1A

Region 3

MONDAY'S RESULTS

North Tama def. Baxter 25-14, 25-14, 25-14

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Collns-Maxwell 25-16, 25-19, 25-16

Ar-We-Va def. Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-19, 25-19. 25-19

CAM (Anita) def. Glidden-Ralston 25-22, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16

MATCHES THURSDAY

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at North Tama,7 p.m.

Ar-We-Va vs. CAM (Anita) at Audubon, 7 p.m.

Region 4

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Janesville def. AGWSR 25-10, 25-7, 25-9

North Butler def. Rockford 25-18, 25-13, 25-18

North Iowa def. Graettinger-Terril 25-12, 25-19, 25-16

Newell-Fonda def. Algona Garrigan 25-22, 25-12, 25-19

MATCHES THURSDAY

North Butler at Janesville, 7 p.m.

Newell-Fonda at North Iowa, Buffalo Center, 7 p.m.

Region 5

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Tripoli def. Turkey Valley 25-11, 25-8, 25-9

West Central def. Riceville 25-23, 25-23, 25-15

Edgewood-Colesburg def. Calamus-Wheatland 25-16, 25-15, 25-16

Central Elkder def. Bellevue Marquette 25-19, 25-22, 25-22

MATCHES THURSDAY

Edgewood-Colesburg vs. Central Elkader at Arlington, 5:30 p.m.

West Central at Tripoli, 7 p.m.

Region 6

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Starmont def. Cedar Valley Christian 25-7, 25-14, 25-8

Springville def. Morning Star Academy 25-19, 25-12, 25-9

Don Bosco def. Dunkerton 25-13, 25-10, 25-11

HLV def. Iowa Valley 17-25, 25-20, 25-9, 25-19

MATCHES THURSDAY

HLV vs. Don Bosco at Dunkerton, 7 p.m.

Springville at Starmont, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Region 6

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Lake Mills def. St. Ansgar 25-16, 33-31, 25-15

Dike-New Hartford def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-11, 25-5, 25-18

Hudson def. Denver 25-21, 25-13, 25-11

MFL Mar Mac def. South Winneshiek. 24-26, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19

MATCHES THURSDAY

Lake Mills vs. Dike-New Hartford at Charles City, 7 p.m.

Hudson vs. MFL Mar Mac at Sumner, 7 p.m.

Region 7

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Grundy Center def. Jesup 25-11, 25-14, 25-10

Wapsie Valley def. East Buchanan 23-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14

Wilton def. Iowa City Regina 25-17, 25-13, 25-22

West Branch def. North Cedar 25-14, 25-13, 25-17

MATCHES THURSDAY

Wapsie Valley at Grundy Center, 7 p.m.

West Branch at Wilton, 7 p.m.

