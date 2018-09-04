Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls def. Western Dubuque, 25-9, 25-6, 25-13
Dubuque Wahlert def. Waterloo West, 24-26, 25-16, 25-14, 25-11
Columbus def. Wapsie Valley, 26-28, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20
MVC
Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Iowa City West, 25-18, 26-24, 25-17
Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Iowa City Liberty 25-23, 25-10, 22-25, 25-23
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 25-11, 25-23, 25-16
AREA
Clarksville def. GMG, 19-25, 17-25, 25-14, 25-20, 15-9
Dike-New Hartford def. Union Community, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20
Dunkerton def. Meskwaki, 25-13, 20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-11
East Marshall def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-15, 25-11, 25-21
Grundy Center def. AGWSR, 25-9, 25-12, 25-11
Jesup def. South Hardin, 25-20, 25-12, 25-12
New Hampton def. Charles City 25-16, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16
Saint Ansgar def. North Butler, 22-25, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23, 15-9
