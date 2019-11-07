Volleyball clip art

College

AMERICAN RIVERS

Conference Semifinals

Dubuque def. Loras 25-14, 25-20, 25-15

Wartburg def. Nebraska Wesleyan 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19

Prep

All-Conference

North Iowa Cedar League East

First team -- Allison Bonnette (Denver), so., Morgan Weber (Dike-New Hartford), sr., Lexie Fager (Dike-New Hartford), so., Ashlynn Kuhn (Hudson), jr., Sara Hansen (Hudson), jr., Morgan Brandt (Sumner-Fredericksburg), so., Belle Weber (Union), jr., Jasmyn Bush (Union), sr., Kaci Beesecker (Wapsie Valley), sr.

Second team -- Jenna Joslin (Dike-New Hartford), jr., Sara Klunder (Hudson), sr., Morgan Galbraith (Hudson), sr., Bobbi Thomas (Jesup), jr., Jordan Burrows (Sumner-Fredericksburg), sr., Allie Driscol (Union), jr., Lydia Imbrogno (Wapsie Valley), so., McKenna Miller (Wapsie Valley), sr., Emma Purdy (Waterloo Columbus), sr.

Honorable mention -- Jaycie Ellis (Aplington-Parkersburg), sr., Kayla Knowles (Denver), fr., Jill Eilderts (Dike-New Hartford), sr., Kylee Sallee (Hudson), jr., Alexis Harris (Jesup), jr., Alivia Lange (Sumner-Fredericksburg), fr., Sophie Winkelpleck (Union), jr., Kalvyn Rosengarten (Wapsie Valley), fr., Reagan Lindsay (Waterloo Columbus), jr.

Player of the Year: Weber (DNH).

Coach of the Year: Diane Harms (DNH).

