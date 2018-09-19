Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Volleyball clip art

College

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe def. Loras 30-28, 25-12, 25-17

Luther def. Simpson 23-25, 27-25, 25-13, 25-20

Central def. Buena Vista 26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21

MISSOURI VALLEY

Kansas def. Drake 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20

Prep

METRO

Cedar Falls def. Iowa City High 25-13, 25-10, 25-9

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Waterloo East 25-18, 25-15, 25-15

Dunkerton def. Waterloo Christian 25-15, 25-12, 25-16

 Iowa City West def. Waterloo West 20-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-12

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Linn-Mar def. Iowa City Liberty 25-22, 25-20, 25-16

Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Dubuque Wahlert 13-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-14, 15-12

AREA

Tripoli def. Don Bosco 25-20, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17, 15-3

New Hampton def. Decorah 25-9, 25-16, 25-15

Charles City def. Crestwood 25-22, 25-18, 25-15

Forest City def. Belmond-Klemme 25-6, 25-10, 25-11

Garner-Hayfield def. Eagle Grove 25-15, 25-22, 25-13

Janesville def. Clarksville 25-7, 25-9, 25-8

Lake Mills def. North Union 25-17, 25-14, 25-13

Grundy Center def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-18, 25-18, 25-18

Central Elkader def. Kee High 25-16, 25-16, 25-15

Osage def. West Fork 25-9, 25-7, 25-10

Saint Ansgar def. Rockford 25-16, 25-15, 24-26, 25-22

Starmont def. Alburnett 25-10, 25-16, 25-14

Independence def. Vinton-Shellsburg 25-7, 25-18, 25-6

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments