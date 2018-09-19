College
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe def. Loras 30-28, 25-12, 25-17
Luther def. Simpson 23-25, 27-25, 25-13, 25-20
Central def. Buena Vista 26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21
MISSOURI VALLEY
Kansas def. Drake 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20
Prep
METRO
Cedar Falls def. Iowa City High 25-13, 25-10, 25-9
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Waterloo East 25-18, 25-15, 25-15
Dunkerton def. Waterloo Christian 25-15, 25-12, 25-16
Iowa City West def. Waterloo West 20-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-12
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Linn-Mar def. Iowa City Liberty 25-22, 25-20, 25-16
Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Dubuque Wahlert 13-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-14, 15-12
AREA
Tripoli def. Don Bosco 25-20, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17, 15-3
New Hampton def. Decorah 25-9, 25-16, 25-15
Charles City def. Crestwood 25-22, 25-18, 25-15
Forest City def. Belmond-Klemme 25-6, 25-10, 25-11
Garner-Hayfield def. Eagle Grove 25-15, 25-22, 25-13
Janesville def. Clarksville 25-7, 25-9, 25-8
Lake Mills def. North Union 25-17, 25-14, 25-13
Grundy Center def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-18, 25-18, 25-18
Central Elkader def. Kee High 25-16, 25-16, 25-15
Osage def. West Fork 25-9, 25-7, 25-10
Saint Ansgar def. Rockford 25-16, 25-15, 24-26, 25-22
Starmont def. Alburnett 25-10, 25-16, 25-14
Independence def. Vinton-Shellsburg 25-7, 25-18, 25-6
