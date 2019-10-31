Prep
Regional semifinals
Class 1A
Region 1
LeMars Gehlen def. George-Little Rock 25-12, 25-12, 25-17
Newell-Fonda def. Siouxland Christian 25-17, 25-13, 11-25. 25-12
Region 2
St. Albert def. Boyer Valley 25-11, 25-15, 25-9
Riverside def. Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-19. 30-28, 28-26
Region 3
Sidney def. Lenox 25-7, 25-9, 26-24
East Mills def. Southwest Valley 25-21, 25-8, 25-21
Region 4
North Tama def. Montezuma 25-16, 25-16, 25-13
Grand View Christian def. BCLUW 18-25, 25-19, 25-18, 17-25, 15-10
Region 5
Janesville def. North Butler 25-18, 25-12, 25-13
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Algona Garrigan 23-25 25-19 25-15, 25-14
Region 6
Wapsie Valley def. West Central 25-18, 25-20, 25-12
Tripoli def. Edgewood-Colesburg 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16
Region 7
Lisbon def. Prince of Peace 25-16, 25-19, 25-16
Springville def. Belle Plaine 25-22, 27-25, 25-17
Region 8
Holy Trinity Catholic def. Seymour 25-4, 25-11, 25-7
New London def. WACO 25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 25-13
Class 2A
Region 1
Western Christian def. Lawton-Bronson 25-14, 25-7, 25-11
Boyden-Hull def. Central Lyon 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14
Region 2
Osage def. Lake Mills 25-11, 25-13, 25-20
Emmetsburg def. Pocahontas Area 25-20, 14-20, 25-20, 25-22
Region 3
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. South Central Calhoun 25-17, 26-24, 25-18
East Sac County def. West Monona 25-21, 25-22, 25-15
Region 4
Grundy Center def. Woodward-Granger 25-12, 25-12, 25-22
Underwood def. 25-18, 25-16, 13-25, 25-14
Region 5
Van Buren 25-16, 15-25, 25-21, 25-20
Nodaway Valley def. West Central Valley 25-8, 25-11, 25-8
Region 6
Mediapolis def. Louisa-Muscatine 25-16, 25-12, 25-17
Hudson def. Iowa City Regina 25-12, 25-3, 25-14
Region 7
Dyersville Beckman def. MFL-Mar-Mac 25-5, 25-12, 25-12
Denver def. South Hardin 25-21, 25-10, 25-13
Region 8
Wilton def. North Cedar 25-20, 25-17, 25-21
West Branch def. Cascade 25-16, 25-11, 25-14
College
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa def. Winona St. 29-27, 25-19, 25-22
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.