Regional semifinals

Class 1A

Region 1

LeMars Gehlen def. George-Little Rock 25-12, 25-12, 25-17

Newell-Fonda def. Siouxland Christian 25-17, 25-13, 11-25. 25-12

Region 2

St. Albert def. Boyer Valley 25-11, 25-15, 25-9

Riverside def. Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-19. 30-28, 28-26

Region 3

Sidney def. Lenox 25-7, 25-9, 26-24

East Mills def. Southwest Valley 25-21, 25-8, 25-21

Region 4

North Tama def. Montezuma 25-16, 25-16, 25-13

Grand View Christian def. BCLUW 18-25, 25-19, 25-18, 17-25, 15-10

Region 5

Janesville def. North Butler 25-18, 25-12, 25-13

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Algona Garrigan 23-25 25-19 25-15, 25-14

Region 6

Wapsie Valley def. West Central 25-18, 25-20, 25-12

Tripoli def. Edgewood-Colesburg 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16

Region 7

Lisbon def. Prince of Peace 25-16, 25-19, 25-16

Springville def. Belle Plaine 25-22, 27-25, 25-17

Region 8

Holy Trinity Catholic def. Seymour 25-4, 25-11, 25-7

New London def. WACO 25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 25-13

 

Class 2A

Region 1

Western Christian def. Lawton-Bronson 25-14, 25-7, 25-11

Boyden-Hull def. Central Lyon 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14

Region 2

Osage def. Lake Mills 25-11, 25-13, 25-20

Emmetsburg def. Pocahontas Area 25-20, 14-20, 25-20, 25-22

Region 3

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. South Central Calhoun 25-17, 26-24, 25-18

East Sac County def. West Monona 25-21, 25-22, 25-15

Region 4

Grundy Center def. Woodward-Granger 25-12, 25-12, 25-22

Underwood def. 25-18, 25-16, 13-25, 25-14

Region 5

Van Buren 25-16, 15-25, 25-21, 25-20

Nodaway Valley def. West Central Valley 25-8, 25-11, 25-8

Region 6

Mediapolis def. Louisa-Muscatine 25-16, 25-12, 25-17

Hudson def. Iowa City Regina 25-12, 25-3, 25-14

Region 7

Dyersville Beckman def. MFL-Mar-Mac 25-5, 25-12, 25-12

Denver def. South Hardin 25-21, 25-10, 25-13

Region 8

Wilton def. North Cedar 25-20, 25-17, 25-21

West Branch def. Cascade 25-16, 25-11, 25-14

College

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa def. Winona St. 29-27, 25-19, 25-22

