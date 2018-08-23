Prep
METRO
Waterloo West def. Waterloo East, 25-10, 25-19, 25-16
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Bettendorf 21-19, 21-16
Pleasant Valley def. CR Kennedy 21-16, 15-21, 15-11
CR Kennedy def. North Scott 21-18, 21-16
North Scott def. Iowa City West 21-19, 17-21, 16-14
Iowa City West def. Bettendorf 23-21, 21-13
Pleasant Valley def. Iowa City West 21-16, 21-17
Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Pleasant Valley 21-18, 21-19
North Scott def. CR Prairie 21-10, 21-19
Bettendorf def. CR Prairie 21-16, 21-15
Iowa City High def. Johnson 24-26, 25-23, 25-7, 25-23
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg def. AGWSR 22-25, 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 15-5
Dyersville Beckman def. Western Dubuque 25-7, 25-15, 25-19
Dyersville Beckman def. Independence 25-9, 25-12, 25-21
Hudson def. South Winneshiek 25-23, 25-12
Hudson def. Dunkerton 25-8, 25-12
South Winneshiek def. Dunkerton 25-17, 23-25, 15-11
Saint Ansgar def. Central Springs 21-25, 25-18 25-22, 19-25, 15-8
New Hampton def. Mason City 25-16, 25-10, 25-15
North Iowa def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28-26, 25-12, 25-22
Osage def. Mason City Newman 25-7. 25-10. 25-10
Lake Mills def. West Hancock 25-8, 25-10, 25-16
Center Point-Urbana def. Solon 25-21, 25-12
Solon def. Clear Creek-Amana 25-17, 25-23
BCLUW def. BGM 25-12, 25-20, 25-13
Rockford def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-19, 25-17, 25-22
Mount Vernon def. Clear Creek-Amana 25-18, 16-25, 15-13
Mount Vernon def. Center Point-Urbana 25-21, 27-25
Algona Garrigan def. Belmond-Klemme 25-10, 25-6, 25-14
College
Thursday's result
NORTHERN SUN
Ferris State def. Upper Iowa 25-19, 25-17, 19-25, 25-21
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.