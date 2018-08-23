Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Prep

METRO

Waterloo West def. Waterloo East, 25-10, 25-19, 25-16

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Bettendorf 21-19, 21-16

Pleasant Valley def. CR Kennedy 21-16, 15-21, 15-11

CR Kennedy def. North Scott 21-18, 21-16

North Scott def. Iowa City West 21-19, 17-21, 16-14

Iowa City West def. Bettendorf 23-21, 21-13

Pleasant Valley def. Iowa City West 21-16, 21-17

Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Pleasant Valley 21-18, 21-19

North Scott def. CR Prairie 21-10, 21-19

Bettendorf def. CR Prairie 21-16, 21-15

Iowa City High def. Johnson 24-26, 25-23, 25-7, 25-23

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg def. AGWSR 22-25, 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 15-5

Dyersville Beckman def. Western Dubuque 25-7, 25-15, 25-19

Dyersville Beckman def. Independence 25-9, 25-12, 25-21

Hudson def. South Winneshiek 25-23, 25-12

Hudson def. Dunkerton 25-8, 25-12

South Winneshiek def. Dunkerton 25-17, 23-25, 15-11

Saint Ansgar def. Central Springs 21-25, 25-18 25-22, 19-25, 15-8

New Hampton def. Mason City 25-16, 25-10, 25-15

North Iowa def. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28-26, 25-12, 25-22

Osage def. Mason City Newman 25-7. 25-10. 25-10

Lake Mills def. West Hancock 25-8, 25-10, 25-16

Center Point-Urbana def. Solon 25-21, 25-12

Solon def. Clear Creek-Amana 25-17, 25-23

BCLUW def. BGM 25-12, 25-20, 25-13

Rockford def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-19, 25-17, 25-22

Mount Vernon def. Clear Creek-Amana 25-18, 16-25, 15-13

Mount Vernon def. Center Point-Urbana 25-21, 27-25

Algona Garrigan def. Belmond-Klemme 25-10, 25-6, 25-14

College

Thursday's result

NORTHERN SUN

Ferris State def. Upper Iowa 25-19, 25-17, 19-25, 25-21

