College

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa def. Indiana State 25-17, 25-21, 25-18

Valparaiso def. Southern Illinois 25-21, 25-14, 25-18

Loyola def. Missouri St. 25-22, 25-18, 25-20

Drake def. Evansville 25-11, 17-25, 25-12, 25-20

Prep

AREA

BCLUW def. Greene County 21-17. 21-17

BCLUW def. South Hardin 21-11, 21-14

Roland-Story def. BCLUW 21-10, 21-14

South Hardin def. Madrid 21-12, 19-21, 16-14

HLV def. BGM 25-14, 25-18. 25-17

