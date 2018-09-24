College
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa def. Indiana State 25-17, 25-21, 25-18
Valparaiso def. Southern Illinois 25-21, 25-14, 25-18
Loyola def. Missouri St. 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
Drake def. Evansville 25-11, 17-25, 25-12, 25-20
Prep
AREA
BCLUW def. Greene County 21-17. 21-17
BCLUW def. South Hardin 21-11, 21-14
Roland-Story def. BCLUW 21-10, 21-14
South Hardin def. Madrid 21-12, 19-21, 16-14
HLV def. BGM 25-14, 25-18. 25-17
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.