College

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa def. Loyola 25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21

Southern Illinois def. Missouri State 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-13

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Indian Hills CC def. Hawkeye CC 25-23, 25-18, 25-16

