BIG TEN

Iowa def. Rutgers 25-21, 25-23, 25-15

Penn State def. Purdue 26-28, 26-24, 25-22, 25-21

Nebraska def. Indiana 25-13, 30-28, 25-11

BIG 12

Iowa State def. Kansas State 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 25-16

Oklahoma def. Texas Tech 18-25, 25-18. 25-22. 25-17

Kansas def. Texas 25-18, 28-26, 20-25, 25-23

Baylor def. TCU 18-25, 25-29, 25-15, 25-17

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg def. Coe 25-21, 25-23, 25-17

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Hawkeye CC def. NIACC 25-21, 26-24, 25-19

Iowa Central def. Kirkwood 20-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-13, 19-17

