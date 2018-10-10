College
BIG TEN
Iowa def. Rutgers 25-21, 25-23, 25-15
Penn State def. Purdue 26-28, 26-24, 25-22, 25-21
Nebraska def. Indiana 25-13, 30-28, 25-11
BIG 12
Iowa State def. Kansas State 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 25-16
Oklahoma def. Texas Tech 18-25, 25-18. 25-22. 25-17
Kansas def. Texas 25-18, 28-26, 20-25, 25-23
Baylor def. TCU 18-25, 25-29, 25-15, 25-17
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg def. Coe 25-21, 25-23, 25-17
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Hawkeye CC def. NIACC 25-21, 26-24, 25-19
Iowa Central def. Kirkwood 20-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-13, 19-17
