Prep
STATE
Carlisle def. Mount Pleasant 21-23, 21-19, 15-11
George -Little Rock def. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 25-11, 25-18
Lenox def. Interstate 35 (Truro) 25-18, 25-22
West Harrison def. Logan-Magnolia 25-15, 25-15
Logan-Magnolia def. Heartland Christian 25-9, 25-15
Mount Ayr def. Essex 25-5, 25-15, 25-16
West Lyon def. George-Little Rock 25-18, 25-17
West Lyon def. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 25-18, 25-17
Winterset def. Lenox 25-12, 25-12
Lynnville-Sully def. Martensdale-St. Marys 25-16, 25-10, 25-8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.