College
BIG 12
Texas def. Kansas State 32-30, 25-17, 25-18
Baylor def. Iowa State 26-24, 25-18, 27-25
JUNIOR COLLEGE
Hawkeye def. Iowa Lakes 25-22, 25-20, 25-14
Kirkwood def. Iowa Central 24-26, 25-18, 29=31, 25-18, 15-9
IOWA COLLEGES
Grinnell def. William Penn 25-22, 25-22, 25-19
