Volleyball clip art

College

BIG 12

Texas def. Kansas State 32-30, 25-17, 25-18

Baylor def. Iowa State 26-24, 25-18, 27-25

JUNIOR COLLEGE

Hawkeye def. Iowa Lakes 25-22, 25-20, 25-14

Kirkwood def. Iowa Central 24-26, 25-18, 29=31, 25-18, 15-9

IOWA COLLEGES

Grinnell def. William Penn 25-22, 25-22, 25-19

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments