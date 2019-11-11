Volleyball clip art

Prep girls

State tournament

CLASS 5A

Games today

No. 1 Cedar Falls (41-1) vs. No. 8 Waukee (35-11), noon

No. 4 Ankeny (36-5) vs. No. 5 Council Bluffs Lincoln (38-3), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Iowa City Liberty (34-2) vs. No. 7 Pleasant Valley (29-5), noon

No. 3 West Des Moines Valley (40-4) vs. No. 6 West Des Moines Dowling (32-11), 2 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Games today

No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (34-3) vs. No. 8 Glenwood (30-12), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Waverly-Shell Rock (46-6) vs. No. 5 West Delaware (39-5), 6 p.m.

No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-6) vs. No. 7 Western Dubuque (22-13), 4 p.m.

No. 3 North Scott (28-5) vs. No. 6 Marion (30-10), 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Games Wednesday

No. 1 Davenport Assumption (32-5) vs. No. 8 Union (30-11), 10 a.m.

No. 4 West Liberty (31-7) vs. No. 5 Mount Vernon (33-10), noon

No. 2 Carroll Kuemper (35-4) vs. No. 7 Unity Christian (24-10), 10 a.m.

No. 3 Red Oak (33-6) vs. No. 6 Nevada (33-9), noon

CLASS 2A

Games Wednesday

No. 1 Western Christian (38-5) vs. No. 8 Hudson (31-7), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Osage (36-6) vs. No. 5 Grundy Center (32-8), 4 p.m.

No. 2 Dyersville Beckman (40-8) vs. No. 7 Van Buren (32-4), 2 p.m.

No. 3 Wilton (35-3) vs. No. 6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (29-6), 4 p.m.

CLASS 1A

Games Wednesday

No. 1 Sidney (35-8) vs. No. 8 Springville (20-16), 6 p.m.

No. 4 LeMars Gehlen (25-7) vs. No. 5 North Tama (26-6), 8 p.m.

No. 2 Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-9) vs. No. 7 Holy Trinity (28-10), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Janesville (33-11) vs. No. 6 Wapsie Valley (23-15), 8 p.m.

