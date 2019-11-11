Prep girls
State tournament
CLASS 5A
Games today
No. 1 Cedar Falls (41-1) vs. No. 8 Waukee (35-11), noon
No. 4 Ankeny (36-5) vs. No. 5 Council Bluffs Lincoln (38-3), 2 p.m.
No. 2 Iowa City Liberty (34-2) vs. No. 7 Pleasant Valley (29-5), noon
No. 3 West Des Moines Valley (40-4) vs. No. 6 West Des Moines Dowling (32-11), 2 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Games today
No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (34-3) vs. No. 8 Glenwood (30-12), 4 p.m.
No. 4 Waverly-Shell Rock (46-6) vs. No. 5 West Delaware (39-5), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-6) vs. No. 7 Western Dubuque (22-13), 4 p.m.
No. 3 North Scott (28-5) vs. No. 6 Marion (30-10), 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Games Wednesday
No. 1 Davenport Assumption (32-5) vs. No. 8 Union (30-11), 10 a.m.
No. 4 West Liberty (31-7) vs. No. 5 Mount Vernon (33-10), noon
No. 2 Carroll Kuemper (35-4) vs. No. 7 Unity Christian (24-10), 10 a.m.
No. 3 Red Oak (33-6) vs. No. 6 Nevada (33-9), noon
CLASS 2A
Games Wednesday
No. 1 Western Christian (38-5) vs. No. 8 Hudson (31-7), 2 p.m.
No. 4 Osage (36-6) vs. No. 5 Grundy Center (32-8), 4 p.m.
No. 2 Dyersville Beckman (40-8) vs. No. 7 Van Buren (32-4), 2 p.m.
No. 3 Wilton (35-3) vs. No. 6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (29-6), 4 p.m.
CLASS 1A
Games Wednesday
No. 1 Sidney (35-8) vs. No. 8 Springville (20-16), 6 p.m.
No. 4 LeMars Gehlen (25-7) vs. No. 5 North Tama (26-6), 8 p.m.
No. 2 Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-9) vs. No. 7 Holy Trinity (28-10), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Janesville (33-11) vs. No. 6 Wapsie Valley (23-15), 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.