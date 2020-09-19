 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volleyball: Saturday's prep results
0 comments

Volleyball: Saturday's prep results

{{featured_button_text}}
Volleyball clip art

Prep

METRO

Waterloo Christian def. Lisbon, 21-7, 21-16

Aplington-Parkersburg def. Waterloo Christian, 21-14, 21-17

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg def. North Butler, 21-9, 11-21, 15-8

Osage def. Denver, 21-12, 21-7

Janesville def. Center Point-Urbana, 21-14, 21-10

Independence def. Vinton-Shellsburg, 21-17, 21-13

Union def. Grundy Center, 17-21, 21-10, 15-5

Osage def. Charles City, 21-9, 21-16

St. Ansgar def. Spencer, 21-12, 21-14

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Colo-NESCO, 21-11, 21-4

Aplington-Parkersburg def. East Buchanan, 21-11, 21-6

Lisbon def. North Fayette Valley, 21-7, 21-16

Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Charles City, 21-17, 21-10

North Linn def. South Winn, 21-18, 21-13

Nashua-Plainfield def. Clayton Ridge, 24-22, 17-21, 15-13

Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Denver, 21-16, 21-18

West Burlington def. North Fayette Valley, 21-15, 21-6

Nashua-Plainfield def. South Winn, 21-18, 21-13

Edgewood-Colesburg def. Starmont, 21-8, 21-15

Grundy Center def. Benton Community, 21-17, 21-11

Grundy Center def. Durant, 21-6, 21-10

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Union, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20

Janesville def. Dike-New Hartford, 21-17, 9-21, 15-13

Osage def. Sumner-Fredericksburg, 21-17, 21-7

Denver def. Charles City, 21-12, 21-12

Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. GMG, 21-5, 21-10

Nashua-Plainfield def. Rockford, 21-9, 21-14

South Winn def. West Fork, 21-6, 21-12

Independence def. Starmont, 21-16, 21-11

Independence def. Oelwein, 21-10, 21-3

Springville Invitational

ORANGE POOL -- Springville def. Easton Valley, 25-14, 25-17, Cedar Valley Christian def. Easton Valley, 21-25, 25-23, 15-10, Springville def. Cedar Valley Christian, 25-8, 25-23.

BLACK POOL -- Cascade def. Central City, 25-16, 25-17, Jesup def. Cascade, 26-24, 23-25, 15-12, Jesup def. Central City, 25-22, 25-12.

CHAMPIONSHIP -- Springville def. Jesup, 25-17, 25-16.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News