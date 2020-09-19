Volleyball: Saturday's prep results

Prep
METRO
Waterloo Christian def. Lisbon, 21-7, 21-16
Aplington-Parkersburg def. Waterloo Christian, 21-14, 21-17
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg def. North Butler, 21-9, 11-21, 15-8
Osage def. Denver, 21-12, 21-7
Janesville def. Center Point-Urbana, 21-14, 21-10
Independence def. Vinton-Shellsburg, 21-17, 21-13
Union def. Grundy Center, 17-21, 21-10, 15-5
Osage def. Charles City, 21-9, 21-16
St. Ansgar def. Spencer, 21-12, 21-14
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. Colo-NESCO, 21-11, 21-4
Aplington-Parkersburg def. East Buchanan, 21-11, 21-6
Lisbon def. North Fayette Valley, 21-7, 21-16
Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Charles City, 21-17, 21-10
North Linn def. South Winn, 21-18, 21-13
Nashua-Plainfield def. Clayton Ridge, 24-22, 17-21, 15-13
Sumner-Fredericksburg def. Denver, 21-16, 21-18
West Burlington def. North Fayette Valley, 21-15, 21-6
Nashua-Plainfield def. South Winn, 21-18, 21-13
Edgewood-Colesburg def. Starmont, 21-8, 21-15
Grundy Center def. Benton Community, 21-17, 21-11
Grundy Center def. Durant, 21-6, 21-10
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Union, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20
Janesville def. Dike-New Hartford, 21-17, 9-21, 15-13
Osage def. Sumner-Fredericksburg, 21-17, 21-7
Denver def. Charles City, 21-12, 21-12
Gladbrook-Reinbeck def. GMG, 21-5, 21-10
Nashua-Plainfield def. Rockford, 21-9, 21-14
South Winn def. West Fork, 21-6, 21-12
Independence def. Starmont, 21-16, 21-11
Independence def. Oelwein, 21-10, 21-3
Springville Invitational
ORANGE POOL -- Springville def. Easton Valley, 25-14, 25-17, Cedar Valley Christian def. Easton Valley, 21-25, 25-23, 15-10, Springville def. Cedar Valley Christian, 25-8, 25-23.
BLACK POOL -- Cascade def. Central City, 25-16, 25-17, Jesup def. Cascade, 26-24, 23-25, 15-12, Jesup def. Central City, 25-22, 25-12.
CHAMPIONSHIP -- Springville def. Jesup, 25-17, 25-16.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!