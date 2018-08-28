Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Volleyball clip art

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls def. Waterloo East 25-10, 25-8, 25-1

Cedar Valley Christian def. Waterloo Christian 25-10, 25-16, 25-16

Linn-Mar def. Waterloo West 25-16, 25-20, 25-15

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls def. Waterloo East 25-10, 25-8, 25-1

Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 25-20, 26-24, 25-10

Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-17, 25-19, 25-17

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Iowa City High 25-23, 25-16, 25-18

Iowa City Liberty def. Iowa City West 26-28, 25-21, 25-15, 25-22

AREA

Decorah def. St. Ansgar 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 15-5

Grundy Center def. West Branch 19-21, 21-13, 15-11

Grundy Center def. AGWSR 21-8, 21-14

Grundy Center def. Hudson 21-18, 21-16

Hudson def. AGWSR 21-7, 21-9

Hudson def. West Branch 21-14, 21-13

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jesup def. Clayton Ridge 25-15, 25-10

Jesup def. Maquoketa Valley 25-20, 25-18

New Hampton def. Kee (Lansing) 25-8, 25-4, 25-13

New Hampton def. Turkey Valley 25-10, 25-10, 25-11

Oelwein def. West Central (Maynard) 25-13, 25-18

Osage def. Central Springs 25-16, 25-11, 25-16

South Hamilton def. South Hardin (Eldora) 25-8, 25-13, 25-17

Wapsie Valley def. Oelwein 25-15, 25-22

West Branch def. AGWSR 21-10, 21-16

West Marshall def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-19, 25-18, 25-18

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments