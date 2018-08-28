Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls def. Waterloo East 25-10, 25-8, 25-1
Cedar Valley Christian def. Waterloo Christian 25-10, 25-16, 25-16
Linn-Mar def. Waterloo West 25-16, 25-20, 25-15
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 25-20, 26-24, 25-10
Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-17, 25-19, 25-17
Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Iowa City High 25-23, 25-16, 25-18
Iowa City Liberty def. Iowa City West 26-28, 25-21, 25-15, 25-22
AREA
Decorah def. St. Ansgar 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 15-5
Grundy Center def. West Branch 19-21, 21-13, 15-11
Grundy Center def. AGWSR 21-8, 21-14
Grundy Center def. Hudson 21-18, 21-16
Hudson def. AGWSR 21-7, 21-9
Hudson def. West Branch 21-14, 21-13
Jesup def. Clayton Ridge 25-15, 25-10
Jesup def. Maquoketa Valley 25-20, 25-18
New Hampton def. Kee (Lansing) 25-8, 25-4, 25-13
New Hampton def. Turkey Valley 25-10, 25-10, 25-11
Oelwein def. West Central (Maynard) 25-13, 25-18
Osage def. Central Springs 25-16, 25-11, 25-16
South Hamilton def. South Hardin (Eldora) 25-8, 25-13, 25-17
Wapsie Valley def. Oelwein 25-15, 25-22
West Branch def. AGWSR 21-10, 21-16
West Marshall def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-19, 25-18, 25-18
