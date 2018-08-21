Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Volleyball clip art

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls def. Linn-Mar 25-20, 25-18, 25-15

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Jefferson def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-14, 25-9, 25-9

Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19

Cedar Rapids Xavier def. Iowa City Liberty 18-25, 25-7, 25-17, 25-23

Dubuque Wahlert def. Dubuque Senior 25-13, 25-14, 25-9

AREA

New Hampton def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-8, 25-12, 25-10

Rockford def. Clarksville 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 16-25, 21-19

