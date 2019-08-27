Volleyball clip art

College women

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls def. Linn-Mar 25-14, 25-7, 25-7

Waterloo West def. Waterloo East 25-17, 25-10, 18-25, 26-24

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 25-19, 25-16, 25-19

Dubuque Hempstead def. Western Dubuque 25-17, 19-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-7

Iowa City Liberty def. Cedar Rapids Xavier 20-25, 25-16, 15-25, 25-12, 16-14

Dubuque Wahlert def. Dubuque Senior 25-22, 25-15, 25-16

AREA

Grundy Center def. AGWSR 21-10, 21-12

Grundy Center def. West Branch 21-16, 21-16

Grundy Center def. Hudson 21-16, 21-19

Glidden-Ralston def. Collins-Maxwell 25-19, 25-13

Greene County def. Collins-Maxwell 13-25, 25-23, 15-13

Jesup def. Nashua-Plainfield 26-25, 25-8, 25-23

New Hampton def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-13, 25-15, 25-11

New Hampton def. Jesup 25-19, 25-13, 25-9

Decorah def. Prairie du Chien 25-15, 25-18, 25-17

Rockford def. Clarksville 25-18, 25-23, 25-18

Lisbon def. Alburnett 25-12, 25-17

Lisbon def. Clayton Ridge 25-14, 25-16

Lisbon def. East Buchanan 25-17, 25-15

Lisbon def. BGM 25-10, 25-8

Tipton def. Alburnett 25-11, 25-15

Tipton def. East Buchanan 25-16, 25-22

Anamosa def. Midland 26-7, 25-22

Tipton def. Clayton Ridge 25-12, 25-16

Cascade def/ MFL-Mar-Mac 25-19, 20-25, 25-17, 14-25, 15-13

Vinton-Shellsburg def Anamosa 26-25, 25-23

Vinton-Shellsburg def. Midland 25-12, 25-8

