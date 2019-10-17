Prep girls
METRO
Dike-New Hartford def. Waterloo Columbus 19-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg def. BCLUW 25-22, 25-22, 25-18
Independence def. Benton Community 25-16, 25-15
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25-17, 25-21, 25-13
Marion def. Independence 30-28, 28-26
North Fayette Valley def. Clayton Ridge 26-28, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21
Postville def. South Winneshiek 25-16, 25-20, 25-17
Springville def. East Buchanan 21-12, 21-10
Starmont def. Alburnett 21-17, 31-29
Starmont def. Central City 21-13, 21-12
Turkey Valley def. Belmond-Klemme 25-8, 25-19
Turkey Valley def. Rockford 25-17, 25-18
