Prep girls

METRO

Hudson def. Columbus 25-17, 25-17, 25-16

AREA

Dike-New Hartford def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-15, 25-19, 25-12

Edgewood-Colesburg def. East Buchanan 25-13, 25-10, 25-14

Grundy Center def. South Hardin 25-15, 25-11, 25-11

Independence def. Benton Community 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21

Iowa Falls-Alden def. Clear Lake 25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22

North Tama def. Baxter 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20

Starmont (Arlington) def. Springville 17-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-12

Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) def. Central Elkader 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16

West Central (Maynard) def. South Winneshiek (Calmar) 25-21, 25-18, 25-21

IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A -- 1. Sidney 28-4, 2. Council Bluffs St. Albert 19-8, 3. Janesville 23-8, 4. North Tama 18-3, 5. LeMars Gehlen 19-7, 6. Wapsie Valley 17-13, 7. Lisbon 29-6, 8. Holy Trinity 19-7, 9. East Mills 17-6, 10. New London 19-8, 11. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 19-6, 12. Tripoli 13-13, 13. Newell-Fonda 18-9, 14. BCLUW 17-12, 15. Glidden-Ralston 14-4.

Class 2A -- 1. Western Christian 22-5, 2. Mediapolis 30-0, 3. Dyersville Beckman 34-5, 4. Wilton 24-2, 5. Osage 27-4, 6. Grundy Center 28-6, 7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 23-6, 8. Van Buren 27-4, 9. Boyden-Hull 17-6, 10. Hudson 22-7, 11. Central Lyon 18-5, 12. Underwood 19-5, 13. East Sac County 20-6, 14. Denver 24-13, 15. Logan-Magnolia 16-6.

Class 3A -- 1. Davenport Assumption 26-2, 2. West Liberty 19-4, 3. Tipton 26-5, 4. Spirit Lake 27-4, 5. Dike-New Hartford 21-9, 6. New Hampton 28-2, 7. Carroll Kuemper 24-3, 8. Red Oak 23-5, 9. Mount Vernon 22-9, 10. Des Moines Christian 19-2, 11. Union (La Porte City) 18-9, 12. Unity Christian 12-7, 13. Nevada 27-9, 14. Humboldt 22-3, 15. Sioux Center 19-8.

Class 4A -- 1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24-1, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 20-5, 3. Dubuque Wahlert 19-9, 4. North Scott 20-4, 5. West Delaware 30-3, 6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 22-4. 7. Waverly-Shell Rock 31-6, 8. Marion 20-7, 9. Knoxville 20-1, 10. Oskaloosa 12-8, 11. Dallas Center-Grimes 24-6, 12. Gilbert 25-8, 13. Western Dubuque 10-10, 14. Center Point-Urbana 16-13, 15. Burlington 20-2.

Class 5A -- 1. Cedar Falls 27-1, 2. Iowa City Liberty 22-1, 3. West Des Moines Valley 31-4, 4. Ankeny 28-5, 5. Pleasant Valley 22-3, 6. Waukee 29-9, 7. West Des Moines Dowling 20-9, 8. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 30-3, 9. Ankeny Centennial 10-12, 10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14-11, 11. Bettendorf 13-9, 12. Iowa City High 11-10, 13. Dubuque Hempstead 13-8, 14. Sioux City Est 18-8, 15. Waterloo West 19-8.

