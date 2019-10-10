Prep girls
METRO
Hudson def. Columbus 25-17, 25-17, 25-16
AREA
Dike-New Hartford def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-15, 25-19, 25-12
Edgewood-Colesburg def. East Buchanan 25-13, 25-10, 25-14
Grundy Center def. South Hardin 25-15, 25-11, 25-11
Hudson def. Columbus 25-17, 25-17, 25-16
Independence def. Benton Community 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21
Iowa Falls-Alden def. Clear Lake 25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22
North Tama def. Baxter 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20
Starmont (Arlington) def. Springville 17-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-12
Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) def. Central Elkader 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16
West Central (Maynard) def. South Winneshiek (Calmar) 25-21, 25-18, 25-21
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A -- 1. Sidney 28-4, 2. Council Bluffs St. Albert 19-8, 3. Janesville 23-8, 4. North Tama 18-3, 5. LeMars Gehlen 19-7, 6. Wapsie Valley 17-13, 7. Lisbon 29-6, 8. Holy Trinity 19-7, 9. East Mills 17-6, 10. New London 19-8, 11. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 19-6, 12. Tripoli 13-13, 13. Newell-Fonda 18-9, 14. BCLUW 17-12, 15. Glidden-Ralston 14-4.
Class 2A -- 1. Western Christian 22-5, 2. Mediapolis 30-0, 3. Dyersville Beckman 34-5, 4. Wilton 24-2, 5. Osage 27-4, 6. Grundy Center 28-6, 7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 23-6, 8. Van Buren 27-4, 9. Boyden-Hull 17-6, 10. Hudson 22-7, 11. Central Lyon 18-5, 12. Underwood 19-5, 13. East Sac County 20-6, 14. Denver 24-13, 15. Logan-Magnolia 16-6.
Class 3A -- 1. Davenport Assumption 26-2, 2. West Liberty 19-4, 3. Tipton 26-5, 4. Spirit Lake 27-4, 5. Dike-New Hartford 21-9, 6. New Hampton 28-2, 7. Carroll Kuemper 24-3, 8. Red Oak 23-5, 9. Mount Vernon 22-9, 10. Des Moines Christian 19-2, 11. Union (La Porte City) 18-9, 12. Unity Christian 12-7, 13. Nevada 27-9, 14. Humboldt 22-3, 15. Sioux Center 19-8.
Class 4A -- 1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24-1, 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 20-5, 3. Dubuque Wahlert 19-9, 4. North Scott 20-4, 5. West Delaware 30-3, 6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 22-4. 7. Waverly-Shell Rock 31-6, 8. Marion 20-7, 9. Knoxville 20-1, 10. Oskaloosa 12-8, 11. Dallas Center-Grimes 24-6, 12. Gilbert 25-8, 13. Western Dubuque 10-10, 14. Center Point-Urbana 16-13, 15. Burlington 20-2.
Class 5A -- 1. Cedar Falls 27-1, 2. Iowa City Liberty 22-1, 3. West Des Moines Valley 31-4, 4. Ankeny 28-5, 5. Pleasant Valley 22-3, 6. Waukee 29-9, 7. West Des Moines Dowling 20-9, 8. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 30-3, 9. Ankeny Centennial 10-12, 10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14-11, 11. Bettendorf 13-9, 12. Iowa City High 11-10, 13. Dubuque Hempstead 13-8, 14. Sioux City Est 18-8, 15. Waterloo West 19-8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.